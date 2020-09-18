East Texas Drilling Report for Sept. 6-12

DRILLING

(County; Operator; Lease/Well; Field; Survey; Type; Depth; Location)

Shelby; Aethon Energy Operating LLC; Battery Gas Unit 1H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Marshall, R/477; Gas; 12,400; 12 Miles E Shelbyville

Shelby; Aethon Energy Operating LLC; Battery Gas Unit 2HB; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Marshall, R/477; Gas; 12,400; 12 Miles E Shelbyville

COMPLETIONS

(County; Operator; Lease/Well; Field; Survey; Type; Depth; Location)

Harrison; Merit Energy Co.; Hurd Gas Unit 8; Woodlawn (Travis Peak); 10,148; 1.25; 820 Mcf; 0.3 Miles S Woodlawn

Nacogdoches; Aethon Energy Operating LLC; Cayenne GU 1 2HB; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 13,610; 2.25; 13128 Mcf; 1.5 Miles SE Chinero

Nacogdoches; Aethon Energy Operating LLC; Revolution 9 GU 2H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 13,007; 2.25; 13584 Mcf; 5.7 Miles N Chinero

Nacogdoches; Aethon Energy Operating LLC; Revolution 9 GU 3HB; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 12,613; 2.25; 8448 Mcf; 5.7 Miles N Chinero

Nacogdoches; Aethon Energy Operating LLC; Revolution 9 GU 4H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 12,996; 2.5’ 13968 Mcf; 5.7 Miles N Chinero

Rusk; Scout Energy Management LLC; Crim, L.D. 23R; East Texas; 3,797; NA; 1 Bbl.; 2.9 Miles SW Kilgore

Rusk; CCI East Texas Upstream LLC; Lloyd, C.E. Unit 1PG; Minden (Travis Peak Cons.); 10,849; NA; 3.70 Bbls/51 Mcf; 4.5 Miles NW Henderson

San Augustine; Aethon Energy Operating LLC; Drake 2H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 13,275; 2.25; 19728 Mcf; 2.1 Miles NW San Augustine

San Augustine; Aethon Energy Operating LLC; Drake 3HB; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 12,887; 2.25; 19896 Mcf; 2.1 Miles NW San Augustine

— The drilling report was produced with data from the Texas Railroad Commission, from Sept. 6-12. The following counties were searched: Anderson, Angelina, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Dallas, Ellis, Franklin, Freestone, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Kaufman, Leon, Limestone, Marion, Nacogdoches, Navarro, Panola, Rains, Robertson, Rusk, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood.