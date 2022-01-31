East Texas entities are bracing for possible wintry precipitation as spring-like weather is expected to give way to rain before temperatures could drop into the teens by week’s end.
The Texas Department of Public Safety has scheduled road treatments in its Tyler and Atlanta districts, and the cities of Longview and Tyler are prepping ahead of what the National Weather Service said could be freezing rain and possible snow Thursday with temperatures dropping to as low as 18 on Friday.
Lisa May, a technician with the National Weather Service Shreveport office, said Monday the Longview area is expected to see rain Tuesday with a 40% chance of showers increasing to 100% Wednesday evening, which could turn into heavy rain.
May said Thursday is when freezing rain is expected in the area with snow possible as temperatures drop to 21 degrees. She said the largest concern for Longview and Tyler residents would be Thursday when a wintry mix of precipitation is possible.
Although temperatures dipping to the low-20s and even teens are unusual in East Texas, May said they are not unheard of, as she pointed to the winter storm that visited the area just less than a year ago.
In Tyler, May said there is a 60% chance of freezing rain before noon on Thursday with an expected low also of 21 degrees.
Officials in Tyler on Monday issued a statement with a variety of ways the city is preparing for the expected winter weather.
According to the city, generators for backup power are in place at the Lake Palestine Pump Station and Water Treatment Plant as well as at the city’s police and fire stations.
"We have worked with Oncor and the Public Utility Commission of Texas to identify our critical load water and wastewater facilities to ensure they will be prioritized in case of a power failure," Tyler Water Utilities Director Kate Dietz said in the statement. "We've also added additional water treatment chemical storage and we will conduct a complete load test of each generator prior to any severe winter weather to ensure we are prepared for another severe winter weather event."
The city’s traffic department has eight generators that will be used to power traffic lights in critical intersections if power is lost.
In the statement, officials encouraged residents to sign up for alerts from the city and to follow its social media channels and check its website for updates.
In Longview, spokesman Shawn Hara said the city bought material that will be applied as needed to any problem road areas like overpasses and bridges.
"The main thing will be drivers need to use caution if temperatures drop, especially over icy bridges and overpasses," Hara said.
TxDOT spokesman for the Tyler district Jeff Williford said crews had been set to begin on Monday treating area roads ahead of possible winter weather; however, operations were rescheduled to Tuesday morning due to rain.
Crews were set to start spreading a brine mixture on Interstate 20 as the department's main priority, Williford said. Other major roadways like Toll 49, U.S. 69, Loop 271 and Texas 155 are also set to be treated in preparation for the weather.
The pretreatment consists of putting down a salt brine solution that stays on roadways for seven to 10 days, regardless of traffic, Williford said. The solution helps to prevent ice from forming.
"This is the best way we have to try and prevent any dangerous conditions," Williford said.
He added that crews would continue to treat the roads up until Wednesday afternoon before the cold weather starts rolling in.
TxDOT’s Tyler district is comprised of Gregg, Smith, Anderson, Cherokee, Henderson, Rusk Van Zandt and Wood counties.
Heather Deaton, spokeswoman for TxDOT’s Atlanta district, on Monday afternoon said roads in the district would also be treated starting Tuesday. To remain safe, TxDOT recommends drivers in wintry conditions:
- Be extra caution o bridges overpasses, ramps and shaded areas
- Reduce speed and allow extra time to reach destinations
- Increase following distance
- Ease off the gas pedal if you start to slide and steer in the direction of the skid
- Star back at least 200 feet from emergency vehicles
- Be patient
Motorists also should remain in their vehicle for assistance to arrive if they are stranded.
Marie Vale, manager of Hometown Hardware in Longview, said there are several steps residents can take to prepare for cold weather. Protecting pipes, pets and people was the first thing she said could be done.
"Another thing to make sure of, if you're running your heater, make sure your AC filters are clean so that they run more efficiently," Vale said.
She also said the use of weather stripping along door and window frames would help keep them sealed and keep warm air in and cold air out.
Vale said that in preparation for the cold, she has seen customers stocking up on faucet covers. She said they were also buying pipe wraps and insulation.