Athens — FAIR. Water clear; 86-90 degrees; 0.89 feet below. In the Texas heat, fishing is fair while the fish are lethargic and slow to bite. Bass continue to be slow with some schooling action early and late in the day by the dam and marina. Topwater lures and weightless flukes are working well. Crappie are slow with small jigs over brush in 20 plus feet of water. Report by Jim Brack, Athens Guide Service.
Caddo — SLOW. Water stained; 79 degrees; 0.20 feet high. Caddo has a good summer bite right now. Look for the shad in the river systems and the bayous to find some bass schooling action, or fish stacked around the points and turns in the creek systems. Shaky head, dropshots, crankbaits or Carolina rigs are working. On the main lake look for the grass and lily pads and have your favorite frog on the deck or a whopper plopper type bait and cover water. Flukes and light weighted Texas rigged worms still work well around trees and the grass line. As always come enjoy this majestic lake God spoke into existence as the beauty is hard to beat. Report provided by Vince Richards, Caddo Lake Fishing & Fellowship.
Cedar Creek — EXCELLENT. Water normal stain; 84-90 degrees; 3.45 feet low. Crappie are good on main lake brush piles in 15-22 feet of water using minnows and jigs. Largemouth bass are good on docks in 3-8 feet of water, and in 15-20 feet of water using shaky heads, crankbaits and Carolina rigs. White bass and hybrid bass can be caught surfacing all over the lake in the morning, moving to main lake humps using popper style baits and small spoons. Catfish are good on main lake humps with live or frozen shad. Report by Kyle Miers, Lake Country Outfitters.
Fork — GOOD. Water Stained; 81 degrees; 6.75 feet low. Lake Fork crappie fishing continues to be almost as hot as the temperature. Seeing lots of fish on the usual summertime structures around the lake in 13-23 feet. Good numbers of eater size crappie are still really good, picking a few larger fish off the timber. Minnows are the dominant bait this time of year, but you can still catch good fish on hand tied jigs and soft plastics. Report provided by Jacky Wiggins, Jacky Wiggins Guide Service. Bass morning bite has improved, but only good for about an hour. Best baits are Sexy Dawg and Yellow Magic in 1-3 feet of water. Texas or Carolina rigs with big worms in blue or June bug are best in 15-23 feet of water. Deep crankbaits are OK at the drop-offs of deeper ridges. Shad patterns and chartreuse, blue and black are still good in a XD 6 or XD 8. Report by Lake Fork fishing guide Marc Mitchell and Jason Hoffman, Lake Fork Pro.
Jacksonville — FAIR. Water lightly stained; 80 degrees; 0.88 feet below. Largemouth bass are fair ledges and between docks with Texas or Carolina rigged worms. Crappie are fair on main lake brush piles and structure with minnows and jigs. Catfish are good on punch bait and cut bait.
Lake O' the Pines — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 93 degrees; 1.81 feet low. Summer fishing patterns are constant. Crappie are slow on brush in 15-20 feet of water biting on minnow and jigs. Bass are slow on topwaters shallow early morning, deep water points after the sun rises. Catfish are fair on baited holes 15-20 feet of water using cheese bait or cut bait. Report by Marty Thomas, Lake O' the Pines Crappie Fishing.
Palestine — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 83 degrees; 1.25 feet low. Fishing is similar but the heat will have you and the fish seeking shade. Bass are good on topwaters early with a yellow magic, transitioning to Carolina rigs with watermelon red worms, or big brush hawgs. Crappie are good in 16-24 feet of water on brush piles with chartreuse jigs and near the 155 bridge. White bass and hybrid bass are good off points with tail spinners and jigging spoons and shad. Catfish are good with liver fished off the river in 18 feet of water nightcrawlers. Report by Ricky Vandergriff, Ricky’s Guide Service.
Sam Rayburn — GOOD. Water stained; 89 degrees; 3.32 feet low. Fishing will look similar while the Texas heat warms the water. Best success at daybreak and in the evenings. Dock fishing is good for catfish, perch and a few bass. Bass are good early morning with topwaters over grass transitioning to points with Carolina rigs and big crankbaits midday. White bass are good in the lake off points with chrome jigs. Crappie are good on brush piles with live minnows. Bluegill are mixed in with the crappie biting on worms. Catfish are in creek channels off ledges in 15 feet of water and 30 feet of water near the bridges. Navigate with caution as stumps are surfacing. Report by Lynn Atkinson, Reel Um N Guide Service.
Toledo Bend — FAIR. Water stained; 81-83 degrees; 3.25 feet low. The water level is 168.9 with both generators running from 1-7:00 p.m. Water temperature at the Dam is 81-82 degrees with surface temperature around 83. The back feeder creeks are clear, and the main lake is clear with no rain again this week. Bass are in the same pattern with early morning topwater bite with topwater baits like Pop Rs, tiny torpedoes, buzz baits, popping frogs, flukes, and spooks. Then mid-morning as the fish go deeper to 12-30 feet of water transition to 8-12 inch ribbon tail worms in plum apple, June bug, or June bug red. Carolina rigs for bass have been working with four or six inch worms in chartreuse/pepper and Tequila Sunrise. Black bass, yellow bass, and catfish are in the main lake biting vertical jigging spoons in 1/2 ounce or 3/4 ounce from War Eagle and Cotton Cordell in chrome or gold in deep water creek channels and ridges. Crappie, bream and yellow bass are still holding in the brush piles and lay downs in 15-25 feet of water. Crappie are biting best on live minnows and crappie jigs on T-Bend's favorite colors like monkey milk, blue ice, and T-shad. and live minnows. Summer is here with triple digit weather, so remember to wear light clothing, sunglasses, and sunscreen. When on the water it is important to stay hydrated so that you do not experience heat exhaustion or heat stroke. Remember to always keep your life jacket on while on the water, and to fasten the engine kill switch lanyard to your person when operating a motorized vessel on the water. Play it safe on the water, always inform your loved ones or a friend of your expected return time to port or home. Good luck and tight lines! Report from Captain Steve (Scooby) Stubbe, Mudfish Adventures LLC, Mudfish Rod Shop, Kayak Sales, Fishing Guide Service & Rod Repair.
Tyler — GOOD. Water lightly stained; 85 degrees; 1.30 feet below. In the full moon fishing is good. Bass are good early morning on topwater lures. Crappie are good in 16-20 feet of water on brush piles and submerged structures using live minnows. Bluegill are good mixed in with the crappie biting red worms and nightcrawlers. If you find the bluegill you will find other species feeding. Catfish are good in 10-12 feet of water with stink bait and nightcrawlers. Report by Paul Taylor, The Boulders at Lake Tyler.