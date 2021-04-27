More than 30 nonprofit organizations in Gregg County are participating in the online East Texas Giving Day fundraiser today.
The goal of the fundraising event is to bring the region together on a single day and as one community to raise funds and awareness for East Texas nonprofit groups. The fundraiser provides the public an opportunity to donate and pledge volunteer hours to a variety of nonprofit organizations through one online platform.
East Texas Communities Foundation hosts East Texas Giving Day each year, serving 32 counties in the region.
In 2020, East Texas Giving Day earned $2.2 million in donations.
For information and to donate, visit www.EastTexasGivingDay.org .