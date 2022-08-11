Welcome to a new era in high school sports coverage across East Texas. Welcome to the new etvarsity.com.
This new website, which features the reporting teams from the Longview News-Journal and Tyler Morning Telegraph, will shine a spotlight on the players, teams and games that matter across all of East Texas.
At the new etvarsity.com, you will find dedicated pages for 73 East Texas schools, from Alba-Golden to Winona, from Canton to Waskom, and every place in between. Additionally, there are dedicated pages to 15 sports, so you can focus in on whatever school or sport you are most interested in.
“This is an improvement that has been years in the making,” said News-Journal editor Tim Thorsen. “Our sports staff has nearly 80 years of experience covering teams across East Texas. I’m excited to have all of that knowledge, and all of that coverage, in one place.”
The new website is also optimized for mobile devices, with the ability to quickly scroll through the most recent news and photos or select specific sports or schools. Additionally, etvarsity.com will have a social media component, with a dedicated Facebook page and twitter feed.
“It’s important to us to reach our readers where they are, and in 2022 that is increasingly on our digital platforms. I’m confident that the new etvarsity.com will provide a significant improvement to that experience,” Thorsen said.