DRILLING
(County; Operator; Lease/Well; Field; Survey; Type; Depth; Location)
Harrison; Sabine Oil & Gas Corp.; Furrh-Mims Gas Unit 1H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Findley, J/247; Gas; 12,600; 14.5 Miles SE Marshall
Harrison; Sabine Oil & Gas Corp.; Furrh-Mims Gas Unit 2H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Findley, J/247; Gas; 12,300; 14.5 Miles SE Marshall
Panola; CCI East Texas Upstream LLC; CGU 6; Carthage (Travis Peak); WD Thompson/672; Oil/Gas; 9,695; 1 Miles NW Carthage
COMPLETIONS
(County; Operator; Lease/Well; Field; Depth; Choke Size; Flow Rate (24 Hrs.); Location)
Harrison; Sabine Oil & Gas Corp.; Gladys Davis 1; Woodlawn (Pettit-Page); 10,100; .75; 132 Mcf; 7 Miles N Marshall
Panola; R. Lacy Services, LTD.; Hicks-Shivers 2HH; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 10,688; 2; 8698 Mcf; 6.8 Miles NW Carthage
Panola; R. Lacy Services, LTD.; Hicks-Shivers 3HH; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 10,635; 2; 9985 Mcf; 6.8 Miles NW Carthage
Panola; R. Lacy Services, LTD.; Hicks-Shivers 4HH; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 10,828; 2’ 9035 Mcf; 6.8 Miles NW Carthage