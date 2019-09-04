The East Texas Oil Museum at Kilgore College needs volunteers to work parttime and will host a meeting at 1 p.m. Saturday to explain what a volunteer would do.
Help is needed with archiving, record digitization and exhibit preservation, and volunteer docents give guided tours.
Days to volunteer are Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
“We are looking for volunteers who are true ‘people persons’ who share the love of the East Texas Oil Field,” said Olivia Moore, museum director.
The museum, at 1301 S. Henderson Blvd. (U.S. 259 and Ross Avenue) in Kilgore, is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays.
For information, contact Moore at (903) 983-8295 or email omoore@kilgore.edu.