Eastman Chemical Co. is bracing for a tougher road ahead after early 2020 results that exceeded Wall Street's expectations.
The company said last week that while revenue was down slightly in the first three months of 2020 from a year ago, profits were up.
“We delivered strong year-over-year earnings growth and impressive free cash flow, demonstrating the power of our innovation and the discipline of our operational execution,” said Mark Costa, board chair and CEO. “However, the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic has resulted in unprecedented challenges as we move forward."
In its quarterly report issued Thursday, Eastman said revenue was $2.2 billion, down from $2.3 billion in the first three months of 2019. Adjusted earnings per diluted share was $2.03,up from $1.77 a year ago. The performance beat Wall Street expectations for earnings, but not revenue.
Costa said the company's moves in response to the pandemic will help it to get through the current downturn and put it in strong position for the future. With about 1,450 employees, Eastman is Longview's largest industrial employer.
"I’m proud of how we have responded by taking actions to keep our employees safe and maintain the operational integrity of our manufacturing facilities. We also moved quickly to generate strong cash flow and ensure we had significant sources of liquidity," he said. "We are well-positioned to be resilient through this difficult period and to rebound strongly when global economic growth returns."
Eastman reported sales revenue decreased primarily due to lower selling prices. The lower selling prices were due to lower raw material and energy prices and increased competitive activity, particularly for Chemical Intermediates and tire additives and adhesives resins product lines in the Additives & Functional Products segment. Sales volume modestly increased in personal care and wellness, water treatment, architectural coatings, agriculture, and consumables end markets. The growth was mostly offset by lower volume attributed to weak demand in transportation and textile end markets due to COVID-19, it said.
Reported and adjusted earnings before interest and taxes increased due to higher sales volume, lower raw material and energy costs, and lower variable compensation costs. The company said growth was partially offset by from $20 million to $30 million lower volume and less favorable product mix as a result of COVID-19 and an unfavorable shift in foreign currency exchange rates.
Cash from operating activities was $171 million. Free cash flow, which is cash from operating activities less net capital expenditures, was $72 million. The company returned $120 million to stockholders, with $90 million of dividends and $30 million of share repurchases.
It said priorities for uses of available cash include payment of the quarterly dividend, repayment of substantially more than $400 million of debt, and modest share repurchases to offset dilution.
2020 outlook
Commenting on the outlook for the rest of the year, Costa said forecasting was difficult.
"In this extraordinarily challenging environment, visibility is severely limited," he said. "As a result, we are focused on the things we can control."
First, he said Eastman is "substantially increasing our cost reduction targets to be approximately $150 million of net savings."
It also has taken steps to strengthen cash flow, including reducing capital expenditures by approximately $100 million to between $325 and $375 million.
"We also expect working capital to be a source of more than $250 million of cash flow beyond our previous expectations," he said. "Our capital allocation will remain disciplined, including funding our attractive dividend, reducing debt by substantially more than our original target of $400 million, and limiting share repurchases to offset dilution.”
Due to the heightened level of uncertainty related to the impact of COVID-19, the company is withdrawing its 2020 full-year earnings and cash flow forecast guidance.