Local Eastman Chemical employees earned praise from company CEO Mark Costa for their work during February's winter storm.
On Friday, Costa and other company officials spoke with industry analysts about the company's first quarter financial results. That time frame includes the effects of Winter Storm Uri, which led to a shutdown of the plant just outside Longview's city limits.
Costa said the company achieved "solid results despite operational logistacal heads from Winter Storm Uri," he said, according to a transcript of the conference call.
"I'm incredibly proud of our team in Texas, who took proactive steps ahead of the storm to avoid a hard shutdown (of) any of our assets," he said. Then, employees worked "tirelessly" to make repairs and restart the facility.
"Thanks to the proactive planning, we were able to safely start with no injuries and well ahead of our competitors," he continued. "We had half of our Texas manufacturing facility operational within one week of the storm, and we're more than 95% operational within three weeks. To all the Eastman employees who sacrificed and rose to the challenge, thank you on behalf of our customers and all of the colleagues at Eastman.