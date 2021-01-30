While spending more time working, studying and playing at home, you may be more conscious than ever of your living environment. You’re probably more aware than ever of the importance of cleanliness in your home, to keep your family healthy and comfortable.
So to make sure your home provides the best environment for your family to thrive, here are some ways to ensure that your surroundings support your family’s health and well-being.
Especially if anyone in your household suffers from allergies, you’re probably aware of the importance of air quality. But if you haven’t spent much time thinking about it, consider how much your family depends on the air in your home, day in and day out.
Fortunately, there are simple things you can do to improve the air you breathe.
Change HVAC filters often — and even more frequently than recommended. This helps keep the air being recirculated in your home freer from allergens and impurities.
Schedule regular tune-ups and cleaning for your HVAC system, to be sure your entire system is in good, safe working order.
Consider standalone air purifiers — especially if you have pets, and/or if family members have allergies. An air purifier in a frequently used room like a bedroom can help lessen allergy symptoms.
Open up when possible — weather permitting. Allowing fresh air to circulate within your home periodically is a great idea, as long as pollen counts aren’t too high for those in your family with allergies to plants or trees.
You may not think of water filtration unless you experience an unpleasant taste or odor in your water, but making sure your family is drinking high-quality water is another crucial way to maintain a comfortable home environment. Your family not only drinks water, but uses water in cooking, washing dishes and more — so it’s a vital element of your daily life.
Because hydration is so significant for maintaining good health and the taste of water affects everything you cook with it, knowing your home’s water is crisp and fresh-tasting can give you enormous peace of mind.
For an easy way to achieve great-tasting water, the Pentair FreshPoint Easy Flow Filtration System is a cinch to install and, unlike many other water filtration systems, doesn’t require a separate faucet. You’ll have better-tasting, filtered water straight from the existing tap — for up to a year with a single filter. There’s no need to drill into cabinets or countertops, so the system is ideal for homeowners and renters looking for better water, without complicated installation. This filtration system is certified to reduce 99% of lead, and to reduce other impurities.
With the Pentair FreshPoint Easy Flow Filtration System, you’ll have:
Great-tasting water from your existing faucet
Easy installation, even for the mechanically challenged
Everything you need for installation included in the box
A compact design that fits snugly under your sink
An indicator light that tells you when it’s time to change the filter
You can install it in your kitchen, bathroom, bar area, or anywhere you want better water. The filter replacement for the system is equally simple: The used filter releases easily with the push of a button, and the new one snaps into place with one simple movement. This is an easier way to get fresher, cleaner water every day, without relying on bottled water or cumbersome water pitchers. Visit Pentair.com/EasyFlow to learn more.
Establish regular cleaning routines
Involve your household in creating a manageable cleaning schedule, highlighting well-used areas like the kitchen and bathrooms. Regular cleaning of frequently touched surfaces, objects, handles, doorknobs and switches is especially important for keeping everyone healthy, so make sure to include those as part of a daily rotation of chores.
Walk through your home as a family to list items and areas that are most often handled to focus everyone’s cleaning efforts. Have trouble delegating chores? A chore wheel or chart can help everyone stay on top of their duties. Make sure assigned jobs are age-appropriate and be sure to supervise before they become part of your family’s routine!