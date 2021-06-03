OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Chyenne Factor's two-run homer in the fourth inning helped No. 5 seed Oklahoma State defeat Georgia 3-2 on Thursday in the Women's College World Series opener for both teams.
Carrie Eberle gave up just one earned run in a complete game victory for the Cowgirls (48-10). She scattered seven hits, struck out two and walked one.
Oklahoma State advanced to play James Madison, which stunned No. 1 seed Oklahoma 4-3 earlier in the day, in a winners bracket on Friday. The winner of that contest will need one more victory to reach the best-of-three championship series.
Georgia (34-22) will play Oklahoma on Saturday in an elimination game. Oklahoma won its first 33 games this season before losing at Georgia.
With Oklahoma State up 2-0, Georgia's Sara Mosley singled and Sydney Kuma barely beat a throw to the plate to make it a 2-1 game in the top of the sixth.
Alysen Febrey, a first-team NFCA All-American who transferred from Georgia after the 2019 season, singled in the bottom of the inning to score Kylie Naomi and push Oklahoma State's lead to 3-1.
Ellie Armistead doubled and knocked in Jaiden Fields in the top of the seventh, bringing Georgia within a run with a runners on first and third andh one out.
Eberle got Savana Sikes to pop out. Oklahoma State third baseman Sydney Pennington charged a slow hopper and fired to first for the final out.
Alabama 5, Arizona 1
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Montana Fouts struck out 16 and allowed two hits in a complete-game victory, helping No. 3 seed Alabama beat Arizona 5-1 on Thursday night in the Women's College World Series opener for both teams.
Fouts threw 103 pitches, including 73 strikes. The first-team NFCA All-American lost her shutout when Jessie Harper hit a solo homer with two out in the seventh inning.
It was Alabama's 19th straight win. The Crimson Tide last loss on April 17.
Alabama (51-7) will play the winner of the UCLA-Florida State game in a winners bracket contest Friday night. No. 11 seed Arizona (41-14) will play the loser of that matchup in an elimination game on Saturday.
Alabama opened the scoring in the first inning when Jenna Johnson singled and Bailey Hemphill scored an unearned run on a fielding error.
Hemphill launched a solo homer over the left field fence in the bottom of the third. It was the 13th blast of the season for the school's career home run leader.