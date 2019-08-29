Flush with cash, the Longview City Council has set a special meeting today to approve the city budget and tax rate for the coming fiscal year.
Unlike most recent years, it is not what we would call a frugal budget. A big reason is the average 11% raise it envisions for city employees. But that is only part of the story. Because the raises are determined by what similar positions make in comparable cities, some employees will get salary increases of as much as 25%.
Our guess is that such raises are virtually nonexistent among the people who actually fund the budget — the taxpayers of Longview. Generally when raises are given to public employees they range from 3% to 5% at the high end for the best performers.
This is not the budget of a conservative city council. A conservative council that was flush with cash would consider investing in infrastructure or setting aside funds for a time the city is struggling. Leaders of a truly conservative city that was flush might even conclude they were taxing residents too much and lower tax rates.
Still, it is not the raises alone that concern us, and, in a few cases, a large percentage increase may be warranted.
One concern is how the amounts were determined.
The raises were set based on surveys of what other cities pay their employees in similar positions. In other words, if employees with the title of planner are paid an average amount across a range of cities, the Longview budget’s rationale is the pay for a person in that position here should be at least 95 % of that. The same for librarian, engineer, director of administration, parks worker and secretary.
On the surface this might seem a smart way to set a salary, but it is really only one small part to setting wages for any position. No two jobs are going to be completely alike, even if they have the same title and the same job description.
A planner in Longview might have many more responsibilities than, say, one in College Station. Perhaps there are more difficult considerations to being a librarian in Huntsville than in Longview.
Another unaddressed concern is the capabilities, experience and performance of the people in the positions. How well someone has performed in a particular job is a more important rationale for receiving a raise than what someone across the state who has the same title is paid. Merit-based increases are the conservative approach.
With some of the larger increases, the argument is made that employees have been underpaid and the city needs to play catch-up. Even if that is the case, why make the adjustment all in one year? The conservative way would be to adjust the pay over a few years. That businesslike approach also would allow the budget to grow at a normal rate rather than become bloated with large single-year adjustments.
There may be some positions that need the jump all at once but we suggest that looking at each position closely will show that’s rare.
In either case, the money will be available, simply not spent all at once. This gives the city financial flexibility that might become useful at some point in the next few years. It’s good to take the conservative approach with spending and this would be a proper time to do just that.
Want to weigh in?
The Longview City Council will meet at 5:30 p.m. today to approve the budget. Public hearings are scheduled before the council takes action. The meeting will be in council chambers at City Hall, 200 W. Cotton St.