East Texans who’ve dug in their heels against getting a COVID-19 vaccine likely won’t be swayed by recent data showing a spike in new virus cases.
Those new numbers indicate the highly contagious Delta variant is pushing up case counts not only across the Longview region but the state.
But for community members straddling the fence about whether to get a vaccine, we hope these warning signs act as a cold dose of reality. The pandemic that we are eager to forget and relegate to history books is hanging around, and the health dangers are still real — especially for unvaccinated residents.
Among statistics reported Monday by the Northeast Texas Public Health District: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Gregg County increased by the largest number in six months.
Gregg County wasn’t alone. NET Health spokesman Terrence Ates said the past week saw the highest jump in new cases since January in each of the seven counties that the agency covers.
And the state’s positivity rate, which shows how prevalent the virus is across Texas, is higher than 10% for the first time since February, the Texas Tribune reported. That’s significant because that threshold once was noted by Gov. Greg Abbott as a “red flag.”
“This indicates that the highly transmissible Delta variant of COVID-19 is spreading rampantly among the unvaccinated,” the Tribune reported.
While other statistics that have been used in the past to measure the severity of COVID-19 in our region and the state — such as the hospitalization rate — haven’t significantly increased, you don’t have to feel rain to know a possible storm is coming if the sky begins to darken.
The time to act isn’t when our hospitals again start to see a flood of patients.
And unlike previous spikes in COVID-19 activity, a clear distinction has emerged. Community members who have been vaccinated should feel confident as they go to the grocery store, the office or anywhere else. But for those who have chosen not to get a vaccine — and who decline to wear facial coverings and take other safety measures — this is a bet with losing odds.
Ates also told us the COVID-19 vaccine is “extremely effective” against the Delta variant. And even if a vaccinated person contracts the virus, the symptoms are likely mild, according to health experts.
We urge community members who have not been vaccinated to do so and to practice good hygiene — simple steps to protect yourself.
Christus Health continues to schedule vaccines through its website at vaccinate.christushealth.org. NET Health offers vaccines at its clinic on North Broadway Avenue by appointment. To make an appointment, visit NETHealthCOVID19.org.
Vaccines an also be scheduled using the National Vaccine Finder at vaccines.gov or at the Texas Public Health Vaccine Scheduler at getthevaccine.dshs.texas.gov/.