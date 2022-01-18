HOUSTON (AP) — Kyler Edwards had 23 points and seven rebounds, Fabian White Jr. added 16 points and five rebounds, and No. 10 Houston won its eighth straight by beating South Florida 74-55 on Tuesday night.
Edwards, who scored a career-high 29 points with seven 3-pointers on Saturday night, had six 3-pointers against the Bulls and 17 first-half points.
"I feel like I'm in a good rhythm, but I also give credit to my teammates because they are always looking for me," Edwards said. "They know where I'm at at all times, so I just give credit to them and how they look for me."
Josh Carlton finished with 15 points and five rebounds, and Taze Moore scored 13 points for the Cougars (16-2, 5-0 American Athletic Conference).
"They were ready to double team tonight, so something I have been improving on is making better decisions on playing out of the double team," said Carlton, who had 30 points and 11 rebounds in Houston's win at South Florida on Jan. 5. "I was making sure I was finding the open teammate, make the smart plays, not trying to force it and just playing smart basketball.
"I think I'm getting better at that and just trying to improve every game as I'm seeing different defenses."
Houston, which shot 45%, won its 35th straight home game — the third-longest active home-winning streak in the nation behind Gonzaga and Liberty.
"For these guys after everything they've been through to be sitting here at 5-0 and 16-2 is pretty remarkable to me," Houston coach Kelvin Sampson said. "How long is it going to last? I don't know. Everybody's going to lose. … We just got to continue playing good and get ready for the next one."
DJ Patrick scored 19 points, and Caleb Murphy added 12 points for the Bulls (6-11, 1-4), which lost their fourth in the last five games.
South Florida shot 35%, went seven of 22 on 3-pointers and were forced into 17 turnovers, which Houston turned into 17 points.
"They did a great job of heating us up a little bit and that forced the turnovers," South Florida coach Brian Gregory said. "You got to make shots. When open shots show, you don't have to make every one but nearly every one."
After South Florida scored the first four points of the game, Houston used a 17-2 run over a six-minute span to open up an 11-point lead. Houston upped its lead to as much as 23 in the first half and led 38-18 at the half.
Cryer, Mayer lead No. 5 Baylor past West Virginia 77-68
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — LJ Cryer scored a career-high 25 points in his second start of the season, and No. 5 Baylor snapped a two-game losing streak with a 77-68 victory over West Virginia on Tuesday night.
Baylor (16-2, 4-2 Big 12) bounced back after losing twice at home and relinquishing the No. 1 ranking. The defending national champion has won 13 straight away from home, including four consecutive true road games.
Cryer, a sophomore, started in place of Bears leading scorer James Akinjo, who sat out with a bruised tailbone sustained in Saturday's loss to Oklahoma State. Freshman forward Jeremy Sochan missed his third straight game with a sprained ankle.
Matthew Mayer added 20 points for Baylor, Adam Flagler scored 14 and Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua scored 10.
Malik Curry scored 19 points for West Virginia (13-4, 2-3), which has lost two straight and saw its streak of 10 straight wins at home to start the season snapped. Taz Sherman added 18 points and Sean McNeil scored 17.
Mayer made three free throws after being fouled on a 3-point attempt to put Baylor ahead to stay, 56-54, with 7:35 remaining.
West Virginia was held to four field goals over the final six minutes. Mayer hit a 3-pointer, Adam Flagler made two 3s and Baylor pushed its lead to 71-61 with 3:31 left.
West Virginia couldn't defend the post or get back in transition defense to start the game, and the Bears took advantage. At one point, Mountaineers coach Bob Huggins inserted little-used Seny N'diaye to try to help, but it only got worse. Flo Thamba, Tchamwa Tchatchoua and Flagler combined for four dunks in less than a five-minute span.
West Virginia couldn't guard Mayer, either. Mayer, who had a season-high 18 points in Morgantown last season as the Bears clinched the Big 12 regular-season title, made three early 3-pointers and Baylor turned an early deficit into a 30-14 lead.
The Mountaineers finally tightened up their defense and went on a 14-0 run, with seven points coming from McNeil, to pull within 30-28 late in the half and set up a tight contest until the final few minutes.
Smith, Pack lead Kansas State past No. 23 Texas 66-65
AUSTIN (AP) — Mark Smith scored 22 points, Nijel Pack made a go-ahead layup with 1:13 left, and Kansas State held No. 23 Texas scoreless for the final 3 1/2 minutes to rally for a 66-65 win on Tuesday night.
Marcus Carr scored 19 of his season-best 25 points in the second half for Texas but missed a jumper with 2 seconds left, one of Texas' two chances to take the lead in the final minute. Courtney Ramey also misfired on a potential go-ahead jumper as Texas missed its last four shots from the field.
Pack finished with 16 points and Mike McGuirl added 13 for Kansas State (10-7, 2-4 Big 12), which closed the game with a 6-0 run.
Timmy Allen scored 15 points for Texas (13-5, 3-3), and his layup with 3:32 left put the Longhorns ahead 65-60. He missed two free throws with 2:26 left and Texas leading 65-62. Markquis Nowell followed with two free throws for the Wildcats.
The game was tied at 55 when Texas' Christian Bishop blocked a driving attempt by Nowell. Carr followed that play with consecutive mid-range jumpers, giving the Longhorns a four-point lead.
Texas led 35-31 after a first half in which both teams got into foul trouble. Each was whistled 12 times. Texas had five players with two fouls while Kansas State had four.
Smith, a rugged 6-foot-4, 225-pound guard who played at Illinois and Missouri before Kansas State, was too tough inside for Texas to handle. He hit 5 of 7 shots in the first half.