NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Kyler Edwards scored 14 of his 21 points in the second half, and No. 14 Houston defeated Tulane 81-67 on Wednesday night.
Taze Moore punctuated his 18-point performance with a two-handed alley-oop dunk with just more than a minute remaining and Fabian White Jr. had 12 points and three blocked shots for the Cougars (23-4, 12-2 AAC), who shot 62% in the second half, including 6 of 13 from 3-point range.
J’Wan Roberts grabbed 11 rebounds and blocked two shots for Houston, which outrebounded the Green Wave 43-28.
Jalen Cook scored 19 points and Kevin Cross added 16 for Tulane (12-12, 9-6), which led by as many as five points during a tight first half, but struggled to stay close during the final 20 minutes. Sion James and Jaylen Forbes each scored 13 for Tulane.
The intimate, 89-year-old Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse appeared to have virtually all of its 4,100 seats occupied, with a number of fans standing for what had the potential to be a benchmark matchup for the resurgent Green Wave, who came in with victories in five of their previous seven games.
The crowd was engaged and often raucous in the first half, a tight opening 20 minutes in which there were eight lead changes and six ties, with neither team leading by more than five.
But Houston closed the period on an 8-3 run, with Edwards’ free throws giving the Cougars a 32-27 halftime lead.
The Cougars then opened the second half with Edwards’ 3 and Moore’s layup to take their first double-digit lead, and their advantage hovered around 10 points for much of the second half.
Women
No. 11 Texas turns back Kansas State
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Aliyah Matharu scored 16 points and No. 11 Texas overcame cold shooting to defeat Kansas State 62-51 on Wednesday night.
Lauren Ebo scored 11 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Longhorns (20-6, 10-6 Big 12 Conference), who have won five straight. Joanne Allen-Taylor added 10 points.
Coach Vic Schaefer, in his second season at Texas after a long career at Mississippi State, reached 20 wins for the ninth-straight season.
Sernea Sundell scored 16 points for Kansas State (18-9, 8-7) and Ayoka Lee had 10, 13 below her average.
Matharu hit a 3-pointer in the closing seconds of the first quarter to give the Longhorns a 20-9 lead. The lead never got lower than nine in the second quarter and Texas led 34-23 at the half.
An 8-0 run got the Wildcats within five midway through the third quarter and Lee’s late basket, plus the first four points of the fourth quarter had them within 47-43. Matharu’s 3-pointer in the middle of a 9-0 run was the backbreaker that put Texas up 56-43 with 6:56 to play.
Smith’s 19 points help No. 5 Baylor top Oklahoma State
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — NaLyssa Smith had 19 points and 15 rebounds, and No. 5 Baylor beat Oklahoma State 65-58 in women’s basketball on Wednesday night.
Sarah Andrews scored 17 points and Queen Egbo added 13 points for the Bears (22-5, 12-3), who won their seventh straight. Baylor entered the night tied with Iowa State for the Big 12 lead.
Lexy Keys scored 13 points and Lauren Fields added 12 for Oklahoma State (8-16, 3-12). Fields, who was Oklahoma State’s scoring leader for the season with 16.5 points per game, was held to 4-for-23 shooting.
Oklahoma State ran out to a 7-0 lead. Baylor missed its first four shots and didn’t score for 3 1/2 minutes to start the game. Baylor bounced back and led 12-11 at the end of the first quarter.
Baylor made 8 of 12 shots in the second quarter to lead 34-25 at halftime. Smith, who went 1-for-5 from the field and scored two points in the first quarter, went 4-for-4 from the field and scored 10 points in the second.
Baylor pushed the margin out early in the third quarter. A 3-pointer by former Oklahoma State guard Ja’Mee Asberry put the Bears up 39-25.
Oklahoma State rallied late in the third. A fastbreak layup by Kassidy De Lapp cut Baylor’s lead to 44-43 and prompted a Bears timeout.
Baylor responded by closing the quarter on a 7-0 run that included two 3-pointers by Andrews to take a 51-43 edge into the fourth. Oklahoma State got no closer than four points the rest of the way.