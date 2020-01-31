AUSTIN (AP) — Queen Egbo scored 17 points and No. 2 Baylor used a big third quarter to extend its domination over Big 12 rival Texas with a 64-44 win Friday night.
Egbo and Didi Richards each scored eight points in the third as Baylor quickly stretched a five-point halftime lead to 18. The Lady Bears outscored Texas 23-5 in the period.
Baylor (19-1, 8-0) has won 21 of the last 22 against Texas and stretched its Big 12 regular-season winning streak to 49 games. The Lady Bears haven’t lost in the conference in the regular season since Texas beat them in 2017.
The defeat snapped a five-game win streak for Texas. The Longhorns beat then-No. 1 Stanford back on Dec. 22 and gave Baylor trouble early. The Lady Bears, the best-shooting team in the country coming in, started just 1 of 9 from the field.
Lashann Higgs scored 10 for Texas.