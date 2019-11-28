Southern or farmhouse style is certainly having a moment. Many homeowners crave a cozy retreat, particularly as the outside world feels increasingly harsh and polarized. And the style, long a staple in rural areas, has become an aspirational look for urban homes as well, in part thanks to HGTV and shows such as “Fixer Upper” that have brought the aesthetic to a broader audience.
Some would say, though, that the overuse of the look has pushed it into kitsch territory. For anyone who loves those cute sayings and can’t imagine a kitchen wall without the stencil proclaiming “Live, Laugh, Love,” by all means, you do you. A home should be, first and foremost, a reflection of your own style. But if you want to implement that cozy, rustic style in a subtler, more classic way, listen up.
Kim Leggett, of City Farmhouse in Franklin, Tennessee, author of “City Farmhouse Style,” says the key is to keep things simple, relaxed, natural and unfussy.
“Rooms don’t have to be cohesive with each other” in a farmhouse-style home, Leggett says, “and I think that’s part of the attraction for designers and homeowners. We’re all so busy that when we come home, we want to walk into a space that feels warm and cozy.”
Here are her suggestions, taken from a phone interview and an email exchange, for creating a comfortable space with a farmhouse vibe — minus the cliches.
Part of the kitsch problem, Leggett says, is that a lot of big-box retailers sell mass-produced items to capitalize on the farmhouse trend. But in reality, the style is best created with authentic pieces.
“It’s just more of a storied approach to design,” she adds.
People have been trained to go in that cookie-cutter direction because it’s all over social media, Leggett says.
Instead of searching Pinterest or Instagram for inspiration, Leggett suggests turning to books and magazines from 10 to 20 years ago for a more authentic version of the aesthetic. Leggett likes Architectural Digest, Country Living and other shelter magazines, or books such as “New Farmhouse Style” by Terry John Woods. Then shop local antique shops, flea markets and thrift stores to find items you love.
There are also large annual antique shows, such as the Marburger Farm Antique Show in Round Top, Texas, or the Nashville Show in Tennessee, that can yield great finds.