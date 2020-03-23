A ban on large gatherings amid concerns over the spread of coronavirus led some Longview-area churches to cancel services Sunday. But others, including Pathway Church in Longview, are making services available virtually to an online congregation.
While congregants aren’t physically sitting in pews at church, they are still able to receive the message. Untold numbers in East Texas worshiped online Sunday.
At Pathway Church, Sunday services are being provided online via Facebook. Event coordinator Kayla Hall said last week’s sermon drew as many as 600 online viewers. Viewer counts on several other churches’ services were in the same range and higher.
