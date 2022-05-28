U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, center, tours the New London State Pier facility May 20 to view progress on a hub for the offshore wind power industry in New London, Conn. The U.S. energy secretary and Danish wind developer Orsted say they want American union workers to build offshore wind farms to dot the U.S. coastlines— the building trades workers who could otherwise be left out of the transition to relying more on renewable resources to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.