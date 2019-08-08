Entries now are being accepted for the Living Peace Visual Art Exhibit as
part of the Art of Peace – Tyler celebration, a citywide commemoration of the United Nations
International Day of Peace, Sept. 21.
“Art of Peace – Tyler is happy once again to partner with the Tyler Museum of Art to
invite regional artists to offer their creative responses to the idea of peace and to our 2019 theme,
Living Peace, said Anne McCrady, co-founder and co-director of the peace event.
The visual art show will be presented as a juried exhibit from Sept. 15-22 in the Education
Classroom at the Tyler Museum of Art, 1300 S. Mahon Ave. on the Tyler Junior College main
campus. The exhibit will be open to the public and admission is free.
The jury for selection will consist of members of the Art of Peace - Tyler committee and
TMA representatives. The jury has the option to select up to two works per artist for inclusion in
the show. Past exhibits have included the work of artists from Austin, Dallas, Lubbock and the
East Texas area.
“We are privileged that the Art of Peace - Tyler committee once again has asked us to be
the host venue for this exhibition,” TMA Executive Director Chris Leahy said. “The work we have
seen over the past four years of our partnership has grown increasingly more dynamic and
accomplished, and we are proud to have the opportunity to participate in such a great community
event.”
Entry deadline for the visual art show is July 31. For more information about Art of Peace
– Tyler events, visit www.tylerpeace.com. For questions about the art exhibition, e-mail
artofpeaceart@gmail.com or call Ms. McCrady at (903) 658-5645.
Art of Peace - Tyler CALL FOR ENTRIES pg 3
SUBMISSIONS
Artists must be older than 18 and reside in Texas
Entry deadline is Monday, July 31, 2019. Entries received, whether by mail or e-mail, after
midnight July 31 will not be accepted
Works in all media are eligible, provided they can be juried by digital image. These include
painting, drawing, printmaking, photography/digital media, sculpture, mixed media and fine
craft (wood, metal, clay, fiber, glass)
Artwork should relate to the 2019 theme, Living Peace, as a metaphor for the creative endeavor
of peace work
Artwork must be able to fit through a regular-sized doorway
Works chosen must be finished, dry and ready to exhibit
Each artist may submit two pieces of art. Artists’ submission must consist of:
o Three high-quality digital JPEG images of each proposed work, each clearly
labeled: Artist Last Name-Title-View. If mailed CD is to be returned, artists should
include a self-addressed, stamped envelope
o A description of each work that includes title, media, size and description
o Artist CV or résumé with contact information including Website, e-mail, phone and
mailing address
Artists should e-mail digital images, descriptions of work, CV and artist information to
artofpeaceart@gmail.com or mail a CD with information packet to: Art of Peace – Tyler
Exhibit Committee, Tyler Museum of Art, 1300 S. Mahon Ave, Tyler, TX 75701
ARTWORK IMAGES
“Since jury selection uses images of the artwork, artists should send high-quality images
that represent their pieces as accurately and professionally as possible,” Ms. McCrady said. Artists
must submit images as JPEG files. Art of Peace - Tyler reserves the right to reproduce artwork
images of accepted entries for promotion of the exhibition in the media.
The TMA does not allow art sales on the premises. However, given artist permission,
guests will be provided with names of artists and selected contact information, she said. Visitors
who wish to purchase artwork may contact the artist directly regarding a sale after the close of the
show.
Art of Peace - Tyler CALL FOR ENTRIES pg 3
INSURANCE
The TMA will insure exhibited works from the time of their safe arrival at the Museum
until they are returned to the artist, for the insurance values indicated on the entry form. Insurance
values will correspond with the demonstrable fair market value of the work. Details of the
insurance coverage are addressed in the final loan agreement for selected works. Submission of an
entry to the exhibition constitutes agreement on the part of the entrant to the conditions set forth in
the competition.
EXHIBITION CALENDAR
Wednesday, May 1 — Entries open
Tuesday, July 31 — Entry deadline (must be received by midnight)
Friday, Aug. 23 — Artist notification of jury’s selections
Tuesday, Sept. 10 & Wednesday, Sept. 11 — Receipt of artwork for show, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 15 — Exhibition opens to the public
Monday, Sept. 16 — Museum closed
Sunday, Sept. 22 — Artist reception, 3 p.m.; program, 3:30 p.m.; artwork pickup, 5 p.m.;
exhibit closes.
Tuesday, Sept. 24 — Final day to pick up artwork, 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Sept. 15 - 22 — 2019 Art of Peace-Tyler events