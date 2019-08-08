Entries now are being accepted for the Living Peace Visual Art Exhibit as

part of the Art of Peace – Tyler celebration, a citywide commemoration of the United Nations

International Day of Peace, Sept. 21.

“Art of Peace – Tyler is happy once again to partner with the Tyler Museum of Art to

invite regional artists to offer their creative responses to the idea of peace and to our 2019 theme,

Living Peace, said Anne McCrady, co-founder and co-director of the peace event.

The visual art show will be presented as a juried exhibit from Sept. 15-22 in the Education

Classroom at the Tyler Museum of Art, 1300 S. Mahon Ave. on the Tyler Junior College main

campus. The exhibit will be open to the public and admission is free.

The jury for selection will consist of members of the Art of Peace - Tyler committee and

TMA representatives. The jury has the option to select up to two works per artist for inclusion in

the show. Past exhibits have included the work of artists from Austin, Dallas, Lubbock and the

East Texas area.

“We are privileged that the Art of Peace - Tyler committee once again has asked us to be

the host venue for this exhibition,” TMA Executive Director Chris Leahy said. “The work we have

seen over the past four years of our partnership has grown increasingly more dynamic and

accomplished, and we are proud to have the opportunity to participate in such a great community

event.”

Entry deadline for the visual art show is July 31. For more information about Art of Peace

– Tyler events, visit www.tylerpeace.com. For questions about the art exhibition, e-mail

artofpeaceart@gmail.com or call Ms. McCrady at (903) 658-5645.

SUBMISSIONS

 Artists must be older than 18 and reside in Texas

 Entry deadline is Monday, July 31, 2019. Entries received, whether by mail or e-mail, after

midnight July 31 will not be accepted

 Works in all media are eligible, provided they can be juried by digital image. These include

painting, drawing, printmaking, photography/digital media, sculpture, mixed media and fine

craft (wood, metal, clay, fiber, glass)

 Artwork should relate to the 2019 theme, Living Peace, as a metaphor for the creative endeavor

of peace work

 Artwork must be able to fit through a regular-sized doorway

 Works chosen must be finished, dry and ready to exhibit

 Each artist may submit two pieces of art. Artists’ submission must consist of:

o Three high-quality digital JPEG images of each proposed work, each clearly

labeled: Artist Last Name-Title-View. If mailed CD is to be returned, artists should

include a self-addressed, stamped envelope

o A description of each work that includes title, media, size and description

o Artist CV or résumé with contact information including Website, e-mail, phone and

mailing address

 Artists should e-mail digital images, descriptions of work, CV and artist information to

artofpeaceart@gmail.com or mail a CD with information packet to: Art of Peace – Tyler

Exhibit Committee, Tyler Museum of Art, 1300 S. Mahon Ave, Tyler, TX 75701

ARTWORK IMAGES

“Since jury selection uses images of the artwork, artists should send high-quality images

that represent their pieces as accurately and professionally as possible,” Ms. McCrady said. Artists

must submit images as JPEG files. Art of Peace - Tyler reserves the right to reproduce artwork

images of accepted entries for promotion of the exhibition in the media.

The TMA does not allow art sales on the premises. However, given artist permission,

guests will be provided with names of artists and selected contact information, she said. Visitors

who wish to purchase artwork may contact the artist directly regarding a sale after the close of the

show.

INSURANCE

The TMA will insure exhibited works from the time of their safe arrival at the Museum

until they are returned to the artist, for the insurance values indicated on the entry form. Insurance

values will correspond with the demonstrable fair market value of the work. Details of the

insurance coverage are addressed in the final loan agreement for selected works. Submission of an

entry to the exhibition constitutes agreement on the part of the entrant to the conditions set forth in

the competition.

EXHIBITION CALENDAR

 Wednesday, May 1 — Entries open

 Tuesday, July 31 — Entry deadline (must be received by midnight)

 Friday, Aug. 23 — Artist notification of jury’s selections

 Tuesday, Sept. 10 & Wednesday, Sept. 11 — Receipt of artwork for show, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

 Sunday, Sept. 15 — Exhibition opens to the public

 Monday, Sept. 16 — Museum closed

 Sunday, Sept. 22 — Artist reception, 3 p.m.; program, 3:30 p.m.; artwork pickup, 5 p.m.;

exhibit closes.

 Tuesday, Sept. 24 — Final day to pick up artwork, 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

 Sept. 15 - 22 — 2019 Art of Peace-Tyler events