NATS 8, PADRES 7
WASHINGTON — Alcides Escobar homered in the eighth inning and hit a winning single in the ninth Sunday as the Washington Nationals wrapped up a disturbing weekend with an 8-7 win over the San Diego Padres.
A day after the game was suspended in the sixth inning because of a shooting outside Nationals Park, the Padres completed a 10-4 victory. Washington then came back to end a six-game losing streak.
YANKEES 9, RED SOX 1NEW YORK — Gleyber Torres and Rougned Odor homered to back another strong start from Jameson Taillon as depleted New York beat Boston.
Playing without All-Star slugger Aaron Judge and five of his teammates who also tested positive for COVID-19 recently, the Yankees won their second straight against rival Boston.
WHITE SOX 4, ASTROS 0CHICAGO — Carlos Rodón allowed one hit through seven dominant innings, Yoán Moncada and Tim Anderson hit solo homers and Chicago topped Houston.
Danny Mendick and Adam Engel added RBI singles, and the White Sox stymied Astros hitters for the second straight game after losing their first five this season to Houston — and being outscored 34-9 in those contests. Chicago has won seven of eight to move to the top of the American League standings.
MARINERS 7, ANGELS 4ANAHEIM, Calif. — Ty France hit a three-run homer, Logan Gilbert struck out a career-high nine and Seattle defeated Los Angeles despite Shohei Ohtani’s 34th homer of the season.
Ohtani added to his major league-leading home run total in the ninth inning, hitting his first since the All-Star break.
PHILLIES 4, MARLINS 2, GM 1 PHILLIES 7, MARLINS 4, GM 2PHILADELPHIA — J.T. Realmuto followed a two-run walk-off homer in the completion of a suspended game with a 3-for-5 performance with two RBIs and Philadelphia beat Miami in the regularly scheduled series finale.
Realmuto’s two-run 10th-inning homer gave the Phillies a win in the conclusion to Saturday’s suspended game.
METS 7, PIRATES 6PITTSBURGH — Michael Conforto hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning to complete a rally from six runs down and New York overcame an embarrassing gaffe by All-Star pitcher Taijuan Walker to beat Pittsburgh.
Conforto connected off closer Richard Rodriguez (4-2). Dominic Smith led off the ninth with a single and Conforto followed with his fourth homer.
BLUE JAYS 5, RANGERS 0, GM 1 BLUE JAYS 10, RANGERS 0, GM 2BUFFALO, N.Y. – Hyun Jin Ryu threw a three-hitter in the opener, and Steven Matz and two relievers combined for another shutout in the second game as Toronto blanked Texas in both halves of a doubleheader.
It was the first time the Blue Jays swept a doubleheader with two shutouts in team history. It was the first time the Rangers were shut out twice in a day since the team moved to Texas.
INDIANS 4, ATHLETICS 2OAKLAND, Calif. — Bradley Zimmer had three hits, including a home run on All-Star Chris Bassitt’s first pitch, to help Cleveland beat Oakland.
Daniel Johnson, who grew up about 30 minutes north of the Coliseum and had a group of family and friends in attendance, connected for his first career home run and made a sparkling defensive play to help the Indians win their fifth in six games.
RAYS 7, BRAVES 5ATLANTA — Yandy Diaz homered during a four-run rally in the seventh inning and Tampa Bay beat Atlanta.
The Rays completed their 28th come-from-behind win and took two of three in the series.
ROCKIES 6, DODGERS 5, 10 INNINGSDENVER — Charlie Blackmon hit a solo homer in the bottom of the 10th inning, leading Colorado over Los Angeles.
Trevor Story hit a tying sacrifice fly and Blackmon followed with a drive to right off Phil Bickford (0-1) that gave Colorado the victory.
CARDINALS 2, GIANTS 1ST. LOUIS — Harrison Bader put St. Louis ahead with a checked-swing single off the glove of first basemen LaMonte Wade Jr. in the seventh inning in a win over San Francisco.
The Cardinals won the season series, taking two out of three against the Giants in both series against them.
DIAMONDBACKS 6, CUBS 4PHOENIX — Merrill Kelly threw eight solid innings, Eduardo Escobar hit a two-run homer and Arizona avoided a three-game sweep with a win over Chicago.
Kelly (6-7) needed just 75 pitches to navigate the Cubs’ lineup through eight innings and threw 59 strikes.
BREWERS 8, REDS 0CINCINNATI — Corbin Burnes pitched sharply into the ninth inning, leading Milwaukee over Cincinnati.
The Brewers stretched their NL Central lead to seven games over second-place Cincinnati.
TIGERS 7, TWINS 0DETROIT — Jeimer Candelario homered, drove in three runs and started two double plays as Detroit finished a weekend sweep of Minnesota.
The game was the seventh in a row between the teams. Minnesota swept a four-game series at home immediately before the All-Star break before losing three in Detroit.
ORIOLES 5, ROYALS 0KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Matt Harvey ended his nine-game losing skid with his best performance in years, pitching six crisp innings and sending Baltimore over Kansas City.
Harvey (4-10) had been winless in 12 starts since his previous victory on May 1. The former All-Star allowed just three singles, walked one and struck out two against his former team. Harvey’s six innings matched his season high.
