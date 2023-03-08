CARTHAGE 5, HENDERSON 0: CARTHAGE - Brooks Brewster tossed a three-hit shutout, striking out seven with no walks, and the Carthage Bulldogs earned a 5-0 win over the Henderson Lions.
Cale Preston singled twice and drove in a run for the Bulldogs. Connor Cuff tripled, doubled and drove in a run. Patrick Malone added a double and an RBI, and Brewster helped his own cause with a single and an RBI. Todd Register also chipped in with an RBI.
N. DIANA 9, MARSHALL 7: MARSHALL - Austin Kerns doubled and drove in three runs, and New Diana rallied from a 6-4 deficit to earn a 9-7 win over Marshall.
Cohle Sherman added a double, single and two RBI for the Eagles. Ayden Hamilton had two RBI, and Levi Green drove in one run.
Peyton Brewer, Sherman, Kerns and Logan Simmons all pitched for New Diana. Sherman struck out two and walked two, and Simmons fanned one with no hits allowed in an inning.
Jud Illingworth doubled and Caden Noblit drove in two runs in the loss for Marshall.
C.HEIGHTS 11, SABINE 7: NACOGDOCHES - Luke Taylor homered, doubled and drove in five runs to lead the way for Central Heights in an 11-7 win over the Sabine Cardinals.
Connor Tucker doubled and drove in three runs in the loss for Sabine. Jaydan McPherson had two hits and an RBI, Hudson Pepper two hits and Colt Sparks a single and two RBI.
Tucker struck out three and walked one in three innings. Ashton McDonald walked three in two innings, and Sparks fanned one and walked one in an inning of action.
OVERTON 3, HAWKINS 2: OVERTON - Rylan Holleman struck out 12 with no walks or earned runs allowed on a complete game on the hill for Overton, and the Mustangs rallied for a 3-2 win over Hawkins.
Bryson Bobbitt and Sawyer Rogers both tripled for Overton, with Bobbitt driving in two runs.
Braden Givens struck out seven and walked five, giving up one earned run in four innings for Hawkins. Braden Adams struck out five with one walk and one earned run allowed in 2.1 frames.
Adams and Givens both doubled in the loss for the Hawks.
CHAAMP 2, ET HOMESCHOOL 1: CHAAMP walked off with a 2-1 win over the East Texas Homeschool Chargers on Tuesday, scoring once in the bottom of the seventh.
Josh Dragoo, John Robles and Beau Thompson had hits for ET Homeschool, with Dade Goforth walking and scoring his team's lone run. Dragoo pitched three innings, striking out four and walking two while allowing no earned runs. John Robles struck out four and walked one with no hits or runs allowed in two innings. Luke Goforth fanned two and walked two in 1.1 innings, and Cole Sloan pitched a scoreless one-third.