LETU Sports Information
RICHARDSON — LeTourneau University’s baseball team was picked eighth in the American Southwest Conference preseason poll.
The YellowJackets received 146 points, one behind Sul Ross State in the 12-team league. Concordia Texas picked up 19 first place votes and 282 points to claim the league favorite spot. East Texas Baptist was second with one first place vote and 239 points. Texas at Dallas is projected third with one first place vote and 210 points.
Howard Payne received the remaining three first place votes and 186 points, which were two shy of Louisiana College, which is predicted to finish in fourth place.
LETU went 24-21 overall, 10-11 in the ASC last year, advancing to the league championship series.
LeTourneau’s Will Bradshaw and Kolton Eberlan were named to the ASC Preseason Players to Watch list.
Bradshat hit .301 with three doubles, two home runs, 15 RBI, 18 runs scored and four stolen bases in six attempts last season. He was also 1-1 on the mound with 19 strikeouts in 17.2 innings pitched.
Eberlan went 4-4 on the hill with a 4.36 earned run averaged, 44 strikeouts and 12 walks in 53.2 innings.
The Jackets will open the season Feb. 7 at Millsaps. LETU hosts SRSU Feb. 21 in the home opener.