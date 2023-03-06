LONGVIEW: The Lobos closed out play in the Border Battle in Texarkana with an 8-6 win over Camden Fairview.
Brett Gordy worked 3.2 innings on the mound, striking out three and walking three to earn the pitching win. Taylor Tatum gave up one earned run in an inning, and Campbell Williams pitched one inning for the save.
Jordan Allen went 4-for-4 at the plate with a double and three RBI. Ronald Woods added two singles. Andrew Tutt doubled and drove in three runs. Drew Flores had a double and an RBI, and Tatum and Kieffer Doxey both chipped in with singles.
The Lobos host Hudson in a 6 p.m. contest on Tuesday.
SPRING HILL: The Panthers earned an 8-4 win over Rusk and dropped a 7-3 decision to Nacogdoches on Saturday.
Against Rusk, Emory Allen doubled, singled twice and drove in three runs and Grant Burton added a double and two RBI for the Panthers. Wyatt McFadin singled twice and drove in a run, and Travis Allen and Austin Bonner contributed RBI. Landon Bartell worked six innings on the hill, striking out six, walking two and allowing two earned runs.
Against Nacogdoches, Josiah Mackey doubled, singled and drove in a run and Travis Allen and McFadin added RBI for the Panthers. Grant Burton struck out four and walked one in 4.2 innings. Jayson Jordan fanned two and walked two in 1.1 innings on the mound.
HALLSVILLE: The Bobcats rolled to a 10-2 win over Lufkin and fell to Concordia Lutheran, 10-2, on Saturday.
Ethan Miller tripled, singled and drove in a run against Lufkin. Ashton Garza and Laker McPherson both doubled, with McPherson adding two singles and driving in three runs and Garza driving in a run. Zane Holder had two hits and an RBI, and Connor White finished with three hits and two RBI. Kden Akin struck out two and walked one in four innings, giving up two earned runs.
In the loss to Concordia Lutheran, Garza and Trentan Johnson both doubled for Hallsville. McPherson and Landon Tucker drove in runs. Grayson Werth took the pitching loss.
GILMER: Harison Lofton doubled and drove in four runs to lead the Buckeyes to a 13-5 win over Athens.
Dillon Henson, Aron Bell, Travis Collie and Justin Jones all doubled for the Buckeyes. Collie had two hits and two RBI, Dylan Griffin two hits and an RBI and Brayden Pate, Henson, Bell and Jones an RBI apiece. Lofton struck out two and walked five in four innings.
SABINE: The Cardinals split a pair of games with Palestine on Saturday, winning 15-6 and losing 7-5.
In the win, Colt Sparks homered, doubled twice, singled and drove in six runs to pace the Cardinals. Payton McBride had two hits, Connor Tucker a single and two RBI, Hudson Pepper two hits and three RBI and Dalton Taylor and Breylan Hawkins an RBI apiece. McBride struck out eight and walked three in a complete game win on the mound.
Cade Silvertooth doubled, and Hawkins drove in two runs for the Cardinals in the 7-5 loss. McBride and Pepper also drove in runs. Jaydan McPherson worked 1.2 innings on the mound and took the loss.
WEST RUSK: In a 5-4 loss to Lindale, Jimmie Harper doubled, singled and drove in three runs and Xander Mason and Jason Reasoner both chipped in with doubles for West Rusk. Jaxon Farquhar also drove in a run. Harper worked two innings and was tagged with the pitching loss.
TATUM: The Eagles rolled to a 9-0 win over Huntington and dropped a 7-6 decision to Diboll on Saturday.
Against Huntington, Carson Gonzales singled twice and drove in two runs, Cam'ron Redwine tripled and drove in two runs and Levi Lister added two RBI for the Eagles. Landon Estrada also contributed an RBI. Truitt Anthony struck out eight with three walks and three hits allowed in six innings for the pitching win.
Against Diboll, Landen Tovar doubled and drove in a run, and Anthony added two hits and an RBI. Lister had two hits, and Kody Hines, Landry Ross and Cooper Whiteus all finished with RBI. Hines struck out two and walked three in seven innings to shoulder the pitching loss.
HUGHES SPRINGS: The Mustangs tied Henderson (5-5) and fell to Chapel Hill (3-2) on Saturday.
Against Henderson, Trapper Golden, Chris Collins and E.J. Searcy all had two hits. Trenton Pemberton drove in two runs, and Bryce Ratley and Collins added an RBI apiece. Golden struck out three and walked five in three innings.
Against Chapel Hill, Jake Pearson tripled, and Pemberton banged out three hits and drove in two runs for the Mustangs. Collins struck out four and walked three, giving up no earned runs, in 4.1 innings. Searcy fanned two and walked two in 2.2 frames.
BECKVILLE: Beckville scored four times in the bottom of the sixth to earn an 11-10 win over Hawkins.
Brody Downs singled twice and drove in a run for Beckville. Baker Seegers added two RBI, and Daxton Etheredge and Jackson Lambright drove in runs. Cason Dodson worked four innings on the mound, striking out 10 with three walks and two earned runs allowed. Aiden Brantley fanned four and walked one in 1.2 innings.
HAWKINS: In an 11-10 loss to Beckville, Braden Adams doubled, singled and drove in two runs and Julian Frazier collected three singles and an RBI for the Hawks. Aiden Colley and Tilar Maberry added two hits apiece, and Maberry drove in a run. Frazier struck out four, walked five and allowed one earned run in 5.1 innings.
CARLISLE: In a 9-8 win over Leverett's Chapel, Jesus Enriguez doubled and singled, driving in three runs, Cash Jones added a double and an RBI and Clayton Hart singled and drove in two runs for Carlisle. Aiden Martin, Jon Rivera and Jonathan Nix all chipped in with RBI. Enriguez struck out three and walked two in 4.1 innings, and Joseph Mejia fanned two and walked two in 2.2 frames.
OVERTON: In a 12-2 loss to Harleton, Isaiah Hawkins tripled and drove in a run and Sawyer Rogers added an RBI for the Mustangs. Braxton Harper took the pitching loss.