S. HILL 2, CARTHAGE 0: Conner Smeltzer blanked Carthage on six hits in a complete game, striking out six and walking three as the Spring Hill Panthers notched a 2-0 win over the Bulldogs.
Spring Hill scored both runs in the bottom of the first.
Grant Burton had two hits, and Trent Thompson singled for the Panthers. Burton and Andrew Northern scored the Spring Hill runs.
Braden Smith singled twice in the loss for Carthage. Dillon Davenport struck out six, walked one and gave up no earned runs in six innings to shoulder the pitching loss.
KILGORE 5, GILMER 2: GILMER — Tanner Beets struck out nine, walked a couple and gave up two earned runs in 6.2 innings, and the Kilgore Bulldogs used a three-run fourth inning to take control on the way to a 5-2 win over the Gilmer Buckeyes.
Tate Truman, who also singled and drove in a run, got the final out on the hill for the Bulldogs.
Todd House doubled, singled and drove in a run for Kilgore. Cade Henry added a single and an RBI, and Joseph Hendrickson chipped in with an RBI.
Brayden Pate doubled, singled and drove in a run and Harrison Lofton added a single and an RBI for Gilmer in the loss. Landyn Thompson struck out nine, walked four and allowed three earned runs in a complete game on the hill.
MARSHALL 4, MT. PLEASANT 0: MOUNT PLEASANT — Caden Noblit struck out eight, allowed four hits and picked off a runner as the Marshall Mavericks blanked the Mount Pleasant Tigers, 4-0.
Marshall scored twice in the top of the first on walks to Noblit and Logan Presley, a two-out single by Khoren Clayborn, a walk and a wild pitch.
Judson Illingworth added an RBI triple in a two-run fifth for the Mavericks.
Marshall will visit Pine Tree on Tuesday.
SABINE 2, W. OAK 1: LIBERTY CITY — Hudson Pepper delivered a bases-loaded sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 11th as the Sabine Cardinals walked off with a 2-1 win over the White Oak Roughnecks on Friday.
Jaydan McPherson walked to lead off the inning, moving to second on an error. Payton McBride was issued an intentional walk to load the bases, and Pepper hit a fly ball to left to bring in McPherson with the game-winner.
Conner Tucker added an RBI for Sabine, and Braylen Hawkins had two singles. Tucker worked seven innings on the hill, striking out four and walking one. Pepper fanned two and walked one, giving up no runs on one hit in four innings.
Landyn Grant fanned seven with five walks and no earned runs allowed in six innings for White Oak. Tyler Puckett struck out six, walked three and did not allow an earned run in 4.1 innings.
Colton Millwood singled and drove in the lone White Oak run. Puckett and Grant both doubled, and Grant and David Tolliver had two hits apiece.