CARTHAGE 5, BULLARD 2: LUFKIN - Matthew Smith went the distance on the mound for Carthage, and Ty Chambers and Todd Register drove in two runs apiece to pace the offense as the Bulldogs close out a best-of-three Class 4A regional quarterfinal series with a 5-2 win over Bullard.
Smith struck out two, walked two and gave up two earned runs on two hits in seven innings.
Chambers had two hits. Connor Cuff doubled and drove in a run, and Dillon Davenport, Braden Smith, Cale Preston, Todd Register, Brooks Brewster and Noah Paddie all chipped in with singles.
W. OAK 5, HARMONY 3: The White Oak Roughnecks came all the way back from an opening game loss, earning a 5-3 win against Harmony in the deciding game of a best-of-three Class 3A regional quarterfinal series at Longview's Lobo Field.
White Oak lost the opening game of the series, but won the second game to force a deciding battle. The Roughnecks trailed 3-1 on Saturday before scoring twice in he sixth and twice in the seventh.
Tyler Puckett tripled and drove in a run for the Roughnecks. Drake Kneifl singled and drove in one. Colton Millwood had a double. Noah Carter and Landyn Grant both singled and drove in runs, and Davis Tolliver singled.
Puckett went 6.1 innings on the mound, striking out five, walking four and giving up one earned run on three hits. Collin Wheat got the final two outs.
Boston Seahorn doubled, singled and sored twice in the loss for Harmony. Braxton baker added a double, and Riley Patterson and Tucker Tittle both singled. Tittle also drove in a run.
Hayden Johnson went 6.2 innings on the mound, striking out four, walking six and giving up two earned runs.
HARLETON 9, FRANKSTON 3: WINNSBORO - The Harleton Wildcats overcame an early 3-1 deficit to earn a 9-3 win over Frankston, sweeping a best-of-three Class 2A regional quarterfinal series on Saturday.
The Wildcats trailed 3-2 before scoring four times in the top of the sixth and adding three in the seventh to put things away.
Winning pitcher Dylan Armstrong helped his own cause at the plate with a triple, two singles and four RBI. Cameron Johnson added a double and a single. Gage Shirts singled twice and drove in two runs, and Carson Wallace chipped in with a single and an RBI.
Armstrong struck out five, walked four and allowed no earned runs on four hits in a complete game outing on the hill.
BECKVILLE 3, KERENS 0: RUSK - Aiden Brantley drove in two runs with a double and a single, and the Beckville Bearcats did all of their offensive damage in on inning on the way to a 3-0 win over Kerens to close out a best-of-three Class 2A regional quarterfinal series on Saturday.
The Bearcats broke a scoreless deadlock with a three-run fifth inning.
Colby Davidson, Cason Dodson, Baker Seegers and Braxton Bullock all singled for Beckville, and Aiden Harris drove in a run.
Dodson went five innings on the mound, striking out five, walking three and allowing no earned runs on two hits. Seegers struck out one with no waks in a scoreless two innings of action.