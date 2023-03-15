WHITEHOUSE 6, P. TREE 1: Whitehouse scored three times in the top of the first and never trailed, earning a 6-1 win over the Pine Tree Pirates.
Collin Estes doubled, Dean McMillen and Tyson Bush singled and Max Gidden drove in the lone run for Pine Tree.
Gidden struck out five and walked four in 4.2 innings. M.J. Cates struck out a couple and issued one walk in 2.1 innings.
MT. PLEASANT 6, MARSHALL 4: MARSHALL - Mount Pleasant put four on the board in the top of the first and held on for a 6-4 win over the Marshall Mavericks.
Khoren Clayborn had two hits and drove in a run, and Logan Shepard singled twice in the loss for Marshall. Caden Noblit fanned 11, walked four and gave up four earned runs in 5.2 innings on the mound. Logan Presley struck out four with no walks in 1.1 innings.
W. OAK 10, BULLARD 6: BULLARD - Gavyn Jones launched his fifth home run of the season, adding a double and a single and driving in two runs, as the White Oak Roughnecks earned a 10-6 non-district win over Bullard.
Tyler Puckett tripled, singled and drove in a run for the Roughnecks, and Colton Millwood added two hits and two RBI. Noah Carter also drove in a run for White Oak, which scored three runs in each of the first three innings.
Jones struck out six, walked one and gave up one earned run in four innings on the mound. Kelton Cates, Noah Fritsche and Kash Y'Barbo also pitched for the Roughnecks.
HARLETON 2, HAWKINS 1: HARLETON — Carson Wallace dominated on the hill for Harleton, striking out 11, walking one and giving up no earned runs in seven innings, and the Wildcats notched a 2-1 win over Hawkins.
Peyton Murray and Cameron Johnson drove in runs for Harleton.
Marshall White drove in the lone run for Hawkins. Julian Frazier struck out six, walked six and did now allow an earned run in six innings on the hill.
GARY 14, MT. ENTERPRISE 0: MOUNT ENTERPRISE - David Stephens doubled singled and drove in four runs, Aiden Scogins added two hits and an RBI and the Gary Bobcats rolled to a 14-0 win over Mount Enterprise.
Ben Stephens chipped in with a double for Gary, which led 7-0 after four and then put seven on the board in the fifth. Mason Smith banged out three hits and drove in a run, and Kohl Woodfin and Tucker Grubbs both drove in runs.
Smith went five innings on the hill, striking out seven, walking two and scattering five hits.