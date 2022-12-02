LONGVIEW 55, C. STATION 29: LUFKIN - Robert Blandburg scored 17 points, Chris Head (10) and Kendall Mitchell (10) joined him in double figures and the Longview Lobos earned a 55-29 win over College Station at the Lufkin Tournament.
Later in the day, the Lobos notched a 44-39 win over Jacksonville to move to 9-0 on the year and earn a spot in Saturday's 1 p.m. championship game against host team Lufkin.
Blandburg had eight points in a second quarter run that saw the Lobos outscored College Station 22-8 to build a comfortable 36-14 halftime lead.
Davis Justice and Brian Banks scored five apiece, and Campbell Williams and Kendrick Brown added four apiece for the Lobos.
Against Jacksonville, Williams and Blandburg had 11 points apiece, and Chris Head scored eight.
JEFFESON WINS 2: WHITE OAK - At the White Oak/Union Grove Tournament, the Jefferson bulldogs defeated Kilgore (50-39) and Rains (61-44).
Against Kilgore, Chris Bowman scored 20 points, Kenneth Ross 12, Luke Elders six, Chris Love five, Ashton Williams four and Erik Burns three for the Bulldogs. Bowman added 12 rebounds, and Ross had five assists and three steals.
Elder scored 18 points, Love 17, Ross and Bowman nine apiece, Burns six and Hasheem Ector two in the win over Rains. Bowman led with 12 rebounds. Love had eight rebounds and Ross four assists and three steals.
HARLETON 67, EXCEL 26: SIMMS - At the James Bowie Tournament, Alijah Johnson had 18 points and seven steals to lead the Harleton Wildcats past Excel Academy.
Kyle Wright added 10 points, and Braden Hopkins chipped in with 13 rebounds and five assists.
ST. MARY'S 60, LCS 56: Longview Christian School trailed 55-17 early in the third, but ended the game on a 39-5 run before coming up short in a 60-56 loss to St. Mary's.
Oscar Adame had 27 points, 14 rebounds and five steals in the loss for the Eagles. Judah Sandel added 21 points, seven assists, seven rebounds and three steals, Marcus Cammack six points, four rebounds, four assists and five steals and Amari Jackson two points, eight rebounds and three blocks.
AVINGER 71, REDWATER 65: REDWATER - At the Redwater Tournament, Nathan McIntyre scored 31 points to lead the Avinger Indians to a 71-65 win over the host team.
Judson Jones added 17 points and eight rebounds, and Jaxon Neal had eight points and 12 assists for the Indians.
QUITMAN WINS 2: The Quitman Bulldogs defeated Linden-Kildare (56-24) and Clarksville (55-42) at the White Oak/Union Grove Tournament.
James Levi Thompson scored 12 points to lead the Bulldogs against L-K. Thompson had 22 points and Payton Sapp 11 against Clarksville.