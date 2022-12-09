P. TREE 68, SABINE 53: Dealyn Evans scored 29 points for Pine Tree, and the Pirates earned a 68-53 win over the Sabine Cardinals on Friday.
The Pirates led 14-9 after one quarter and 34-28 at halftime.
Jaydan McPherson had 19 points, Colt Sparks nine, Hudson McNatt eight and Matt Smith seven in the loss for Sabine.
W. OAK WINS 2: MCLEOD - At the McLeod Tournament, the White Oak Roughnecks improved to 9-4 on the season with wins over Avery (43-31) and McLeod (39-34) on Friday.
Against Avery, the Roughnecks jumped out to a 9-0 lead after one quarter on the way to the win. Zac Jacyno finished with 16 points and seven rebounds for White Oak. Terrall Beall had nine points, Kaleb Sorgee seven, Gavin Sipes five, Colton Millwood four points and five rebounds and Jaydon Medlin two.
White Oak trailed 10-6 after one quarter but built a 20-16 halftime lead on the way to the win over McLeod.
Jacyno finished with 10 points and four rebounds, Beall nine points, Medlin six, Millwood five points and seven rebounds, Sorgee three points and Sipes two points and four assists.
The Roughnecks will take on Maud at 12:15 in the tournament semifinals on Saturday.
LATE THURSDAY
W. OAK WINS 3: MCLEOD - The White Oak Roughnecks opened play at the McLeod Tournament on Thursday with wins over Rivercrest (58-37) and Paul Pewitt (56-36).
Against Rivercrest, Zac Jacyno had 22 points, eight rebounds and three steals, Terrall Beall 15 points, Kaleb Sorgee three points, Gavin Sipes three assists and three steals, Colton Millwood six points and Caden Tyner nine points.
Jacyno recorded a 16-point, 13-rebound double-double against Paul Pewitt. Tyner added 13 points and six rebounds, Millwood 10 points, Sorgee five points and five assists, Beall eight points and Kanaan Moore and Sipes two points apiece.
HARMONY DROPS 2: BIG SANDY - At the Big Sandy Tournament, the Harmony Eagles dropped games against Queen City (41-25) and Ore City (40-29) on Thursday.
Owen Clark and Jake Rider had nine points apiece, Ethan Clark five and Noah Edge two in the loss to Queen City.
Owen Clark finished with 12 points, Ethan Clark seven, Rider six and Gerald Anderson two in the loss to Ore City.
Maverick Main paced Ore City with 26 points.