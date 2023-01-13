District 15-5AMT. PLEASANT 52, LONGVIEW 40: MOUNT PLEASANT — Payton Chism scored 25 points, and No. 8 ranked Mount Pleasant used a big second quarter to take control in a 52-40 win over the Longview Lobos on Friday.
Mount Pleasant led 15-10 after one quarter, but outscored the Lobos 18-5 in the second frame to build a 33-15 halftime cushion.
Kendall Mitchell finished with 13 points and five steals in the loss for Longview. Kendric Brown and Chris Head had seven points apiece, Davis Justice and Robert Blandburg five each and Campbell Williams three points and six rebounds. Head also came away with three steals.
District 15-3AW. OAK 42, SABINE 40: LIBERTY CITY — The White Oak Roughnecks overcame a six-point deficit after one quarter to earn a 42-40 win over the Sabine Cardinals on Friday.
Colton Millwood paced the Roughnecks (16-10, 1-0) with 15 points. Gavin Sipes finished with nine points and three assists, Jaydon Medlin eight points, Caden Tyler four points, Zac Jacyno three points and 10 rebounds and Kaleb Sorgee three points.
Sabine, which led 13-7 after one quarter and 20-19 at halftime, was paced by Hudson McNatt with 13 points. Matt Smith added 10 and Jaydan McPherson nine.
The Sabine JV notched a 48-31 win.
DAINGERFIELD 64, GLADEWATER 54: DAINGERFIELD — Kenneth Mosley scored 19 points, Aaron Lewis (15) and Keegan White (13) combined for 28 and the Daingerfield Tigers earned a 64-54 win over the Gladewater Bears on Friday.
Kollin Lewis scored 15 and Tristen Linwood 13 in the loss for Gladewater. Tyrone Maddox and Cameron Taylor had eight apiece.
District 16-3ATATUM 103, ARP 47: TATUM — Luke Sigler scored 11 points, and five other Eagles joined him in double figures in the scoring column as Tatum rolled to a 103-47 win over Arp.
Jordan Chambers and JaCorie Bradley scored 15 apiece for the Eagles. Cayden Tatum added 13, Elijah Lloyd and Ashby Anthony 11 apiece, Caleb Smith nine and Cooper Whiteus seven.
Tatum led 21-10 after one quarter and 44-19 at halftime.
District 13-3AHARMONY 51, MT. VERNON 40: MOUNT VERNON — Tyson Jenkins led a balanced Eagle attack with 13 points, and Harmony moved to 2-2 in district play with a 51-40 win over Mount Vernon.
Justin Stalnaker had 12, Boston Seahorn 11, Weston Seahorn eight, Eli Pool five and Ethan Clark one for the Eagles, who trailed 14-11 after one quarter but led 21-17 at halftime. A 22-12 run in the fourth quarter put things away for Harmony, which will visit Winnsboro on Tuesday.
District 21-2AU. GROVE 52, MCLEOD 45: UNION GROVE — Colton Cowan led the way for the Lions with 20 points and six rebounds, and Union Grove improved to 10-10 overall and 3-1 in district play with a 52-45 win over McLeod.
Jax Daniels dropped in 17 points for the Lions, and Jace Roberts recorded a 12-point, 12-rebound double-double.
The Lions trailed 22-18 at halftime, but outscored McLeod 19-15 in the third and pulled away with a 15-8 run in the final quarter.
O.CITY 56, L-KILDARE 28: ORE CITY — The Ore City Rebels earned a 56-28 win over the Linden-Kildare Tigers on Friday.
Blake Coppedge dropped in 12 points to lead the way for Ore City.
District 24-ASALTILLO 64, AVINGER 41: AVINGER — Saltillo earned a 64-41 win over the Avinger Indians on Friday.
Ta’Zion Frazier finished with 13 points in the loss for Avinger. Nathan McIntyre added 11 points and six rebounds, and Zachary Vaile chipped in with eight points and five rebounds.