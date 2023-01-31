District 15-5ALONGVIEW 62, WHITEHOUSE 39: At Lobo Coliseum, four of the six Lobos who got into the scoring act reached double figures as Longview captured a 62-39 win over the Whitehouse Wildcats.
Davis Justice led the way for Longview with 17 points and five rebounds. Kendall Mitchell added 14 points, five rebounds and six assists, Chris Head 13 points, Campbell Williams 12 points and nine rebounds, Kendric Brown four points and Chris Wilder two points and five rebounds.
The Lobos, now 23-4 overall and 7-3 in district play, led 17-5 after one quarter and 29-18 at halftime.
Colton McMahon scored 11 points in the loss for Whitehouse.
District 17-4AC. HILL 47, S. HILL 38: Three Bulldogs scored in double figures as No. 17 Chapel Hill scored a 47-38 win over the Spring Hill Panthers on Tuesday in a District 17-4A basketball game.
The Bulldogs improve to 16-6 on the season and 7-1 in district. The Panthers are 8-17 and 2-7.
Dee Brisbon led Chapel Hill with 16 points (2 3-pointers), followed by Tyson Berry with 11 points (1 3-pointer), along with four steals and eight assists.
Cameron Kelley had a double double for the Bulldogs with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Also scoring for Keviyan Huddleston (6), Trevor Brooks (2) and Emery Crayton (2).
Dustin Yelverton had 17 points in the loss for Spring Hill. Jack Beckett finished with 14 points, Peyton Bassett three and Dwaylon Richardson and Brett Andros two apiece.
The Bulldogs play host to Gilmer on Friday. Spring Hill visits Gilmer on Tuesday, Feb. 7.
District 21-2AU. GROVE 73, B. SANDY 61: UNION GROVE — The Union Grove Lions pulled away in the second half to earn a 73-61 win over the Big Sandy Wildcats.
Colton Cowan had 26 points, Jace Roberts 21, Jax Daniels 14, Kayden Day 12 and Peyton Laake two for the Lions, who trailed 31-28 at the half but outscored the Wildcats 22-12 in the third and 23-18 in the final quarter.
Roberts also had 19 rebounds and two blocks for Union Grove. Cowan finished with seven rebounds, six assists and three steals and Day and Lane Turner six rebounds apiece.
MCLEOD 44, O. CITY 31: MCLEOD — The McLeod Longhorns earned a 44-31 win over the Ore City Rebels on Tuesday.
Blake Coppedge scored 15 points in the loss for Ore City.
District 24-AAVINGER 66, U. HILL 36: AVINGER — Nathan McIntyre tossed in 21 points, and the Avinger Indians earned a 66-36 win over the Union Hill Bulldogs on Tuesday.
Judson Jones had 16 points and DeAngelo McIntyre 12 for the Indians.