District 21-2AU. GROVE 59, O. CITY 36: UNION GROVE — Colton Cowan led four Lions into double figures with 16 points, Jace Roberts dominated the paint with 10 points and 18 rebounds and the Union Grove Lions moved to 1-1 in district play with a 59-36 win over Ore City.
Cowan added six rebounds, Jax Daniels 15 points and Peyton Laake 11 points for Union Grove, which led 29-19 at halftime.
Blake Coppedge had 19 points in the loss for Ore City.
HARLETON 60, L-KILDARE 25: HARLETON — The Harleton Wildcats opened district play with a 60-25 win over Linden-Kildare, with Peyton Murray and Landon Johnson combining for 30 points and 17 rebounds to lead the way.
Murray finished with 15 points and nine rebounds, Johnson 15 points, eight rebounds and five steals and Alijah Johnson 11 points and five steals for Harleton, which will visit Hawkins on Friday.
Non-DistrictHOOKS 46, SABINE 43: LIBERTY CITY — The Hooks Hornets rallied from a bucket down after one quarter and held on late for a 46-43 win over the Sabine Cardinals on Tuesday.
Hooks led 39-32 heading into the final eight minutes.
Colt Sparks scored 14 points in the loss for Sabine.