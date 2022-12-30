GIRLS:
HAWKINS 56, LINDALE 48: HAWKINS – Hawkins wrapped up the Hawkins Holiday Hoops Tournament championship with a win against Lindale on Friday.
The Lady Hawks soared because Jordyn Warren finished with a game-high 25-point performance, and also produced five assists, four rebounds, and four steals.
Carmen Turner contributed nine points, seven rebounds, and one steal, Taetum Smith earned eight rebounds, five points, and three steals, and Londyn Wilson recorded six rebounds and five points.
Laney Wilson shined with 10 rebounds, five assists, four points, and two steals, and both Alaya Scoggins and Haylie Warrick finished with six rebounds and four points.
Lindale received 14 points from Brooke Everest and 13 points from Marley Keith in the loss.
P. TREE 50, N. DIANA 18: PINE TREE – Pine Tree owned a 6-2 lead at the end of the first quarter, but outscored New Diana 44-16 over the final three periods to earn a comfortable home win at the Pirate Center on Friday.
Pine Tree was able to pull away because Cnya Day produced 15 points and three assists, and Aaliyah Oliver recorded 11 points.
Ewoma Ugbini contributed seven points, seven rebounds, and three steals, and Jalen Scroggins provided eight rebounds and seven points.
Pine Tree will bring a 10-14 season record to a home district game against Tyler High on Tuesday.
New Diana was led by Katherine Yount’s five points, two rebounds, and one steal, and Starrmia Dixon’s three points, two rebounds, and one steal.
The Lady Eagles also received three points from Alexis Miller, two points from Kamrin Woodall, Kayleigh Tibbetts and Ava Stapleton, and one point from Ashley Orona.
W. OAK 38, S. HILL 37: HAWKINS – Spring Hill held a 26-14 lead at halftime, but White Oak stormed back to earn a Hawkins Tournament win on Friday.
Emma Nix led the White Oak charge with 15 points, and Whitni Rayson provided 10 more.
Three Spring Hill players finished in double figures. Laney Linseisen led the Lady Panthers with 11 points, and both Claire Fielder and Laila Thompson provided 10 points.
Spring Hill will host District 17-4A foe Center on Tuesday.
JEFFERSON 62, L. KILDARE 13: JEFFERSON – Jefferson earned an 8-6 lead in the first quarter, and used a 54-7 scoring edge over the final three periods to earn a dominant home win on Friday.
Kristen Thomas recorded a double-double between her 19 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Lady Dawgs, and also produced seven steals.
Taurria Hood provided 14 points, six steals, and two rebounds, Jordyn Davidson followed with 13 points, eight assists, six steals, and two rebounds.
Destiny Kelly contributed five points and two assists, Amirie Prior recorded six rebounds, four points and two steals, Keyasia Black gathered four points and three steals, and Rielyn Schubert finished with three points, three steals and two rebounds.
HARMONY 35, LINDALE JV 23: HAWKINS – Harmony jumped out to a 16-6 lead by the end of the first quarter, and rode the momentum to a Hawkins Tournament win on Friday.
Harmony pulled away because Rendi Seahorn finished with a team-best nine-point performance, and both Lanie Trimble and Maecy Toland followed with seven points.
Emma Alphin and Lakyn Trimble provided three points, and Kenner Pylant, Laycee Plunkett and Triniti Mauk finished with two points.
O. CITY 33, E. FIELDS 30: Ore City battled with Elysian Fields, and ultimately hung on for a hard-fought win on Friday.
The Lady Rebels’ mission was completed because Brynn Richardson finished with 18 points, and Tori Cummins followed with 10 points.
S. SPRINGS 43, U. GROVE 32: HALLSVILLE – Gracie Stanford led Union Grove with 15 points in a Hallsville Tournament loss against Sulphur Springs on Friday, and was later named to the all-tournament team.
The Lady Lions also received four points from Taylor Campbell and Esmeralda Escobedo, three points from Gracie Winn, and two points from Analeice Jones, Kyler Littlejohn, and Keira Taylor.
Sulphur Springs earned the victory after Kinzie Willis provided 13 points, and Trinity Jefferson earned six points.
CENTER 39, U. GROVE 31: HALLSVILLE – Union Grove challenged Center, but it still fell short in a Hallsville Tournament loss on Friday.
Union Grove received a nice group effort between Gracie Winn’s nine points, and five points from Gracie Stanford, Kyler Littlejohn, and Keira Taylor.
Kylie Hubbard’s 12 points charged up Center enough to earn the victory.
FRUITVALE 53, B. SANDY 39: Big Sandy held a 13-12 lead before the second quarter on Friday, but it didn’t hold in a loss against Fruitvale.
MaRyiah Francis left a Big Sandy impression during a performance that included 14 points and three steals.
Journie Plunkett provided nine points and four rebounds, Shemaiah Johnson contributed eight points and three steals, Alaysia Estes recorded six points, three steals, and two rebounds, Jazymne Brown finished with five rebounds and two points, and Kenzie McCartney added three assists.
The Ladycats will face Union Grove next Friday.
LATE THURSDAY
GIRLS:
NORMANGEE 47, TATUM 39: TENAHA – Tatum outscored Normangee 23-16 in the second half, but its comeback attempt fell short in a Tenaha Tournament loss on Thursday.
Kamdyn Scott earned a Tatum double-double between her 14 points and 12 rebounds, and also produced five steals, two assists, and two blocks.
Jade Moore-Simon contributed 10 rebounds, six points, and four blocks, and Kerrigan Biggs recorded six points and four rebounds.
Patience Price generated eight assists, six rebounds, five points, and four steals, Aundrea Bradley provided four points, four rebounds, three assists, and two steals, and Rhianna Harris finished with four points and three rebounds.
THURSDAY
BOYS
W. RUSK 48, ET HOMESCHOOL 46: West Rusk faced a 26-17 halftime deficit, but rallied in the fourth to top East Texas Homeschool Sports on Thursday.
Jaxon Farquhar guided West Rusk with 10 points, and both Andon Mata and Cole Jackson followed with eight points.
Geremiah Smith, Jimmie Harper and Noah Murphy contributed five points, Beau Mason earned three points, and Montrell Giddings and Tate Winings finished with two points.
Joshua Dragoo led East Texas Homeschool Sports with 17 points.
HALLSVILLE CHRISTMAS CLASSIC (Day 1 scores):
Union Grove 26, Kilgore 22
Tyler Legacy 43, Whitehouse 40
Center 37, Hallsville 35
Atlanta 40, Union Grove 26
Tyler Legacy 45, Gilmer 36
Sulphur Springs 39, Hallsville 36
Marshall 58, Atlanta 50
Mount Pleasant 42, Gilmer 38
Sulphur Springs 40, Marshall 33
Whitehouse 33, Kilgore 14
Mount Pleasant 79, Center 42
Hallsville JV 32, Center JV 7
LATE WEDNESDAY
NECHES 47, TATUM 39: TENAHA – Tatum heated up with a 27-18 second half scoring edge, but its late game effort wasn’t enough in a Tenaha Tournament loss against Neches on Wednesday.
Aundrea Bradley guided Tatum with 12 points and five steals, and Jade Moore-Simon provided 10 points, five rebounds, and two steals.
Kamdyn Scott shined with six points and six rebounds, Patience Price contributed six points and five steals, Alecia Halton and Kaleigh Hooker earned two points, and Kerrigan Biggs finished with five rebounds, two assists, two blocks, and one point.