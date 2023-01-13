DISTRICT 15-5A
MT. PLEASANT 39, LONGVIEW 38: At Lobo Coliseum, the No. 13 ranked Mount Pleasant Lady Tigers held on for a 39-38 win over the Longview Lady Lobos.
Paris Beard scored 16 to pace Mount Pleasant. Longview was led by Paris Simpson with 11 points.
Longview, now 19-7 overall and 5-2 in district play, will visit Tyler High on Tuesday.
Mount Pleasant moves to 7-0 in district play with the win.
DISTRICT 15-4A
L-EYLAU 55, PITTSBURG 45: TEXARKANA - The Liberty-Eylau Lady Leopards opened up a 36-17 halftime lead and held on for a 55-45 win over the Pittsburg Lady Pirates.
Kyleigh Posey and Elyssia Lemelle had 12 points apiece in the loss for Pittsburg. Randieunna Jeffery finished with six points, Aubrey Chalmers five, Gina Mackey and Bethany Thompson four apiece and Cam Mackey two.
N. LAMAR 56, P. GROVE 32: TEXARKANA - The North Lamar Lady Panthers notched a 56-32 win over the Pleasant Grove Lady Hawks on Friday.
Emma Henard had 14 points in the loss for Pleasant Grove (12-10, 0-3). Kenasia Henry added five points, and Madison Carpenter, Rashila Williams and Reese Gibbs all chipped in with four.
DISTRICT 16-4A
VAN 45, CANTON 42: CANTON - The Van Lady Vandals notched a 45-42 win in overtime against Canton.
Landry Jones paced Van (15-2, 5-1) with 24 points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals. Mikyla Bachert added nine points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals, Shelby Burns five points and four rebounds, Jordan Ryan four points, five rebounds and three steals and Marisa Richardson three points, three rebounds and two steals.
Amari Welch had 15 points, Airianna Pickens eight and Caroline Stern and Halle Hawes six apiece in the loss for Canton.
DISTRICT 15-3A
W. OAK 30, SABINE 27: LIBERTY CITY - Elyse Paiz scored 14 points, and the White Oak Ladynecks held on for a 30-27 win over the Sabine Lady Cardinals.
Whitni Rayson and Bella Baker had five points apiece, Anna Iske four and Emma Nix two. Karlyn Jones and Nix had five rebounds apiece, and Iske and Rayson finished with four apiece. Jones led with three assists. Rayson, Paiz and Iske all had three steals, and Iske swatted away six shots.
Silvia Bosoni and Ashlynn Davis scored eight points apiece in the loss for Sabine. Loren Colquitt had four points, Caitlyn Stewart three and Ella Roberts and Tayla Calico two each.
N. DIANA 34, H. SPRINGS 15: DIANA - Katherine Yount tossed in 10 points to go along with five rebounds and six steals, and the New Diana Lady Eagles moved to 2-1 in district play with a 34-15 win over Hughes Springs.
Ashley Orona had eight points, five rebounds and two steals for New Diana, which led 14-4 at halftime. Ava Smith finished with six points and three rebounds, Starrmia Dixon four points, two rebounds and four steals, Kamrin Woodall three points, three rebounds and six steals and Layla Stapleton three points.
The New Diana JV earned a 46-16 win to improve to 3-0 on the year.
GLADEWATER 83, DAINGERFIELD 31: GLADEWATER - Calice Henderson led four Lady Bears into double figures with 19 points, and Gladewater moved to 10-12 overall and 2-1 in district play with an 83-31 win over Daingerfield.
Henderson added three steals and two rebounds for Gladewater. Karlee Moses had a double-double with 10 points, 14 rebounds and three steals. Sydney Keller chipped in with 10 points, six rebounds, four steals and four assists, Ramya Ransom 10 points, five steals and two assists, Ava Langford eight points, Aminah Gordon seven points, two assists and two steals, MaKayla Police seven points and two rebounds, Kamryn Floyd six points and three assists, Savannah Warren four points, three rebounds, three steals and two assists and Kyla Lincoln two points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals.
DISTRICT 16-3A
TATUM 32, ARP 22: TATUM - The Tatum Lady Eagles, paced by Kamdyn Scott's 11 points. moved to 6-0 in district play (13-10 overall) with a32-22 win over Arp.
Scott filled the stat sheet with seven rebounds, four steals, two assists and two blocks. Aundrea Bradley added six points, three rebounds, three steals and four assists, Rhianna Harris four points, two rebounds and two steals, Katelyn Jacobs three points, Kerrigan Biggs two points and five rebounds, Jade Moore-Simon two points, seven rebounds, three steals and three blocks, Kaleigh Hooker two points, three rebounds and two steals, Alecia Halton one point, Patience Price one point and two rebounds.
W. RUSK 48, TROUP 45: TROUP - The West Rusk Lady Raiders outscored Troup 10-7 in overtime to earn a 48-45 win.
Qhenja Jordan had 20 points in the loss for Troup. Chloie Haugeberg added 10, Ashja Franklin six, Bailey Blanton four and Sara Neel three.
DISTRICT 21-2A
HARLETON 43, B. SANDY 33: BIG SANDY - The Harleton Lady Wildcats opened up a seven-point lead at halftime on the way to a 43-33 win over the Big Sandy Lady Wildcats on Friday.
Journie Plunkett had 11 points, and Jazmyne Brown finished with 10 points and three rebounds in the loss for Big Sandy. Alsysia Estes chipped in with five points and two rebounds, MaRyiah Francis four points, Kenzie McCartney two points and two rebounds and Shemaiah Johnson one point and three rebounds.
Big Sandy closes out the first round of league play with a 2-4 record.
L-KILDARE 44, O. CITY 40: ORE CITY - Jakiah Birmingham scored 15 points, Jamiah Birmingham added nine for the Lady Tigers and Linden-Kildare held on for a 44-40 win over Ore City on Friday.
Tori Cummins had 16 in the loss for Ore City, which trailed by nine after one quarter. Cara Coppedge added 10 for the Lady Rebels.
PRIVATE
B. HILL 52, A. SAINTS 27: BULLARD - Brook Hill raced out to a 15-0 lead after one quarter on the way to a 52-27 win over All Saints.
Mylee Booth paced Brook Hill (16-13, 2-1) with 20 points. Remy Tonroy added 10, Bethany Lavender seven, Karmen Miller, Lila Morris and Elena Pinol four each and Julianna Mize three.