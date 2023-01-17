District 15-5AWHITEHOUSE 37, P. TREE 28: At Pine Tree’s Pirate Center, the Whitehouse Ladycats used big first and fourth quarters to earn a 37-28 win over the Pine Tree Lady Pirates.
Whitehouse led 10-3 after one quarter and put things away with a 16-10 run in the final eight minutes.
Aaliyah Oliver had nine points and four steals in the loss for Pine Tree. Cnya Day added nine points and five rebounds, and Jalen Scroggins finished with seven points, nine rebounds and two steals.
Pine Tree will visit Texas High on Friday.
District 15-3AW. OAK 40, N. DIANA 38: WHITE OAK — The White Oak Ladynecks opened up a 14-3 lead after one quarter and led by 10 at the half before holding off a late New Diana charge to earn a 40-38 win on Tuesday.
Katherine Yount, Kamrin Woodall and Layla Stapleton all scored seven points in the loss for New Diana. Ashley Orona had six, Ava Smith five and Jolie Ballard and Starrmia Dixon three apiece. Yount and Woodall also had seven rebounds apiece, Yount two steals, Orona four rebounds, Smith two rebounds and two steals and Ballard three rebounds and two steals.
The New Diana JV notched a 27-23 win.
GLADEWATER 50, SABINE 49: LIBERTY CITY — The Gladewater Lady Bears placed three players in double figures in the scoring column, led by Calice Henderson with 19 points, on the way to a 50-49 win over the Sabine Lady Cardinals on Tuesday.
Henderson added five points, three steals and two blocks for Gladewater, now 11-12 overall and 3-1 in district play.
Kiyona Parker had 12 points, seven rebounds, four steals, two assists and two blocks for Gladewater. MaKayla Police finished with 10 points, five rebounds, four steals, two blocks and two assists, Kyla Lincoln two points and two assists, Kamryn Floyd and Ava Langford two points apiece, Karlee Moses two points and six rebounds and Sydney Keller one point, two blocks and two steals.
Ella Roberts, Caitlyn Stewart and Silvia Bosoni all scored eight points in the loss for Sabine. Ashlynn Davis and Loren Colquitt added seven apiece, Breanna Evans five, Tayla Calico four and Ashleigh McCormack two.
H. SPRINGS 44, DAINGERFIELD 24: DAINGERFIELD — Hughes Springs opened up a 23-10 halftime lead on the way to a 44-24 win over the Daingerfield Lady Tigers on Tuesday.
Terry Gholston had eight points and nine steals in the loss for Daingerfield. Don’Taviue Brown finished with three points, two steals and two rebounds, A’aniyah Fridia four points and three rebounds, DeAsia Williams two steals and four rebounds, La’Nycia Lewis four points, 10 steals and four rebounds, Destiny Gholston two points and seven rebounds and Kaziyah Anderson three points.
District 16-3ATATUM 56, JEFFERSON 31: TATUM — The Tatum Lady Eagles built a 35-9 halftime lead on the way to a 56-31 win over the Jefferson Lady Bulldogs on Tuesday.
Aundrea Bradley paced Tatum with 16 points, adding two rebounds, six steals and two blocks. Kamdyn Scott recorded a double-double with 14 points, 11 rebounds and three points. Patience Price finished with nine points, four rebounds and five assists, Kerrigan Biggs one point and four assists, Jade Moore-Simon six points, two rebounds, six steals, three assists and three blocks, Alexis Halton four points, Rhianna Harris two points and five rebounds and Kaleigh Hooker and Katelyn Jacobs two points apiece.
Tatum moves to 14-10 overall and 7-0 in district play with the win.
Taurria Hood led the way for Jefferson with 18 points in the loss. Jordyn Davidson added five points, Kristen Thomas four, Keyasia Black three and Keinysa Wallace one. Thomas pulled down nine rebounds, Davidson five and Hood and Amirie Prior four apiece. Davidson also led with two assists and four steals.
ARP 31, TROUP 24: TROUP — The Arp Lady Tigers got 15 points from Cyla Nelson-Rose on the way to a 31-24 win over Troup.
Abby Nichols added eight points, Kyleigh Pawlik four and Kyla Horton three for Arp.
Bailey Blanton paced Troup with nine points, Ashja Franklin added six, and Qhenja Jordan and Emory Cover finished with four apiece.
District 21-2AHAWKINS 63, O. CITY 8: ORE CITY — Jordyn Warren scored 21 points to go along with eight steals, six assists and two rebounds, and the Hawkins Lady Hawks moved to 7-0 in district play with a 63-8 win over Ore City.
Taetum Smith chipped in with 15 points and eight steals for Hawkins. Laney Wilson finished with eight points and three steals, Alaya Scoggins seven points, five steals and two rebounds, Londyn Wilson six points, Carmen Turner four points and three steals and Kalyn Ellison two points and three steals.
U. GROVE 72, HARLETON 22: UNION GROVE — Ava Wightman led four Lady Lions into double figures with 15 points, and Union Grove rolled to a 72-22 win over Harleton on Tuesday.
Gracie Stanford added 14, Taylor Campbell 13, Esmeralda Escobedo 12, Gracie Winn seven, Keira Taylor six, Sarah Prince four and Analeice Jones one for the Lady Lions.
B. SANDY 40, L-KILDARE 33: BIG SANDY — MaRyiah Francis filled the state sheet with 14 points, seven steals, two blocks and two rebounds, and the Big Sandy Lady Wildcats earned a 40-33 win over Linden-Kildare.
Jazymne Brown added 10 points and nine rebounds for Big Sandy, which led 19-3 after one quarter and 28-9 at halftime. Shemaiah Johnson finished with 10 points, three rebounds and three steals, Journie Plunkett four points and five rebounds and Alsysia Estes two points, two rebounds and two assists.
District 22-2AOVERTON 38, N. SUMMERFIELD 23: OVERTON — Sarah Emery scored 12 points, and the Overton Lady Mustangs took control in the middle quarters to earn a 38-23 win over New Summerfield.
Brylie Smith scored eight points for Overton, which outscored New Summerfield 22-7 in the second and third quarters. Kayla Nobles and Alex Brown had six points apiece, Avery Smith four and Kyuana Brown two. Nobles led with nine rebounds, and Brylie Smith added six. Brown finished with three assists, Avery Smith three steals and Nobles two blocks.
District 16-4AVAN 49, CUMBERLAND 26: VAN — Marisa Richardson scored 26 points to move past 1,000 points in her career, and the Van Lady Vandals captured a 49-26 win over Cumberland Academy.
Richardson also had five steals and two assists for Van, which improved to 16-2 overall and 6-1 in the district. Cassidy Stewart chipped in with 12 points, five rebounds and two assists.
CANTON 52, LINDALE 40: CANTON — Amari Welch scored 22 points for Canton as the Lady Eagles notched a 52-40 win over Lindale.
District 15-4APARIS 62, P. GROVE 50: PARIS — The Paris Lady Wildcats held on for a 62-50 win over Pleasant Grove.
Emma Henard had 16 points in the loss for Pleasant Grove, which also got 10 points form Autumn Crouch and seven apiece from Kenasia Henry and Reese Gibbs.