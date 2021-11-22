BOYS
S. HILL 77, RAINS 53: The Spring Hill Panthers found the win column for the fifth straight game, rolling to a 77-53 win over Rains on Monday at Panther Gymnasium.
The Panthers led 19-7 after one quarter and 39-14 at halftime.
Tayler Riehemann scored 20 points to lead Spring Hill, with Jax Stovall (11) and Brennan Ferguson (10) joining him in twin figures. Luke Hurst scored eight, Jack Beckett seven, Isaiah Thomas and Easton Ballard six apiece, Peyton Bassett five and James Thomas four.
Spring Hill will host White Oak on Tuesday, with the freshman boys and JV girls playing at 5 p.m., followed by the JV boys and varsity girls and then the varsity boys to finish close things out for the night.
GIRLS
GLADEWATER 59, TEAGUE 53: GLADEWATER - The Gladewater Lady bears rallied in the fourth quarter, outscoring Teague 19-12 to earn a 59-53 win on Monday.
Jakiyah Bell scored 13 points to go along with 14 rebounds, five steals and four assists for Gladewater. Calice Henderson finished with 13 points, eight rebounds and two assists, MaKayla Police 11 points, four rebounds, three steals and two assists, Kyla Lincoln eight points and three rebounds and Alexis Boyd seven points, seven blocks, two rebounds and two steals.
Gladewater (4-0) will visit Mount Pleasant on Tuesday.
U. GROVE 37, HARMONY 29: UNION GROVE - Macey Roberts (12) and Gracie Stanford (11) combined for 24 points, and the Union Grove Lady Lions improved to 5-3 on the season with a 37-29 win over Harmony.
Gracie Winn added six points, Sumeet Mattu five and Kyler Littlejohn three for Union Grove, which held a slim 18-17 halftime lead.
Camie Welborn had 12 points in the loss for Harmony. Jenci Seahorn added eight, Emma Alphin four, Maecy Toland and Rendi Seahorn two apiece and Lanie Trimble one.
BECKVILLE 40, W. OAK 25: WHITE OAK - Amber Harris, fresh off helping lead the Beckville volleyball team to a state title, opened the basketball season with 19 points, 10 rebounds and six steals on Monday to lead the Ladycats past White Oak, 40-25.
McKinna Chamness added 13 points, five rebounds and two blocks for Beckville. Lexi Barr chipped in with five points and four rebounds, Emily Dean three points and eight rebounds, Laney Jones two rebounds and Kiara Willis and Reese Dudley three rebounds and two steals apiece.
HAWKINS 64, PRAIRILAND 26: PATTONVILLE - The Hawkins Lady Hawks raced out to a 26-9 halftime lead and then poured it on in the second half en route to a 64-26 win over Prairiland.
Jordyn Warren paced Hawkins with 16 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and three steals. Lynli Dacus and Makena Warren scored 11 points apiece, with Dacus adding seven rebounds and six steals. Tenley Conde and Laney Wilson tossed in eight points apiece, with Wilson adding four steals and two assists and Conde chipping in with three steals and two assists. Taetum Smith finished with six points, five rebounds and three steals, and Carmen Turner scored four points and added four rebounds and two assists.
BROWNSBORO 71, HENDERSON 27: BROWNSBORO - Paris Miller scored 16 points, Khayla Garrett added 13 for the Bearettes and Brownsboro opened up a 25-4 lead after one quarter on the way to a 71-27 win over Henderson.
Rebecca Rumbo finished with eight points for Brownsboro. Tori Hooker, Allie Cooper, Karis Fisher and Khyra Garrett all scored seven points, with Emma Barrentine adding four and Caylor Blackmon scoring two.
WEEKEND RESULTS
BOYS
S. HILL 59, AVINGER 56: UNION GROVE - The Spring Hill Panthers scored 20 points in the fourth quarter to rally for a 59-56 win over Avinger in the championship game of the Union Grove Tournament.
Spring Hill connected on 13 of 17 free throws in the game, and put 10 of 11 players in the scorebook during a balanced attack.
Tayler Riehemann led the way for Spring Hill with 23 points. Luke Hurst added nine, Brennan Ferguson eight, Isaiah Thomas four, Davaunte Powers, Peyton Bassett and Jax Stovall three apiece and James Thomas and Easton Ballard and Jack Beckett two apiece.
SABINE 54, GRACE 51: NEW SUMMERFIELD - In the championship game of the New Summerfield Tournament, Breydan Pobuda tossed in 14 points to lead Sabine to a 54-51 win.
Matt Smith added 11 points, Jaydan McPherson 10 and Caden Richardson nine for Sabine, which moved to 3-1 with the win.
Sabine visits Lindale on Tuesday.
GIRLS
ATLANTA 52, DAINGERFIELD 48: Atlanta held on for a 52-48 win over the Daingerfield Lady Tigers.
Diamond Jeter had 23 points and Genesis Allen 12 in the loss for Daingerfield.
MCLEOD 25, U. GROVE 22: UNION GROVE - In the Diamond Bracket championship game at the Union Grove Tournament, McLeod scored the only three points in overtime to hand host team Union Grove a 25-22 setback.
Macey Roberts scored nine points, Gracie Stanford six, Kyler Littlejohn four and Bailey Clowers three in the loss for Union Grove.
ET HOMESCHOOL 50, HEAT 42: TYLER - Tournament MVP Jordan Parker tossed in 22 points, and East Texas Homeschool earned the Silver Bracket consolation title on Saturday at the Macy Chenevert Tournament held at T.K. Gorman.
Rebecca Dragoo had 12 points, Jenna Parker 10 points, Maddie Wright four points and Brailey Brown two points for ET Homeschool.