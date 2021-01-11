■ LONGVIEW 56, S. SPRINGS 54: SULPHUR SPRINGS — Tyree Hale dropped in a three at the buzzer as the Lobos knocked off Sulphur Springs on Saturday with a 56-54 road win.
It was the first District 15-5A loss for the Wildcats and the third-straight win for the Lobos.
Kybrien Jackson-Jamerson led with 21 points for the Longview, who moves improve to 3-2 in 15-5A action. Sulphur Springs drops to 3-1 with the loss.
Hale’s 3-pointer was one of nine for Longview and his second.
Jalen Hale followed with 15 points. Markevion Haynes had a pair of threes and Riley Elswick chipped in five points for the Lobos.
Sulphur Springs jumped out to a 19-14 lead after the first quarter but a 15-point second quarter from Longview — all from beyond the arc — tied things up at 29-all at halftime.
Jackson-Jamerson had six points in the third quarter where Longview grabbed a two-point lead. Both teams finished with 16 points in the fourth, including eight more from Jackson-Jamerson, including 4-for-4 at the free throw line and Tyree Hale’s big shot.
Longview visits Hallsville on Tuesday.
■ CARLISLE 87, FULL ARMOR 27: PRICE — Brett Roland, Matthew Rigdon and Griff Rigdon all scored 21 points for Carlisle, and the Indians improved to 5-8 on the season with an 87-27 win over Full Armor.
The Indians will host Big Sandy at 5 p.m. today.
COLLEGE
■ LETU 91, MCMURY 88: LeTourneau University men’s basketball team beat McMurry, 91-88, in overtime Saturday at Solheim Arena.
The YellowJackets (3-1, 1-1 American Southwest Conference) took a four-point lead with 38 seconds in regulation when John Argue scored in the paint. A field goal by Remy Minor 10 seconds later pulled the War Hawks (0-6, 0-2) within two. A steal by Minor led to Michael Imariagbe’s game-tying layup with 12 seconds left. LeTourneau couldn’t convert on its last two shot attempts in regulation, forcing overtime.
The Jackets built an 89-83 lead with 1:25 to play in the extra session when Andrew Eberhardt connected on a 3-pointer. After Martin and Eberhardt each sank a pair of free throws – the latter two by the LETU junior guard with 30 seconds remaining to keep the Jackets ahead by six – Minor canned a triple with nine seconds to play to pull McMurry within one possession. Following a LeTourneau turnover, Minor had one more chance to tie on the War Hawks’ final possession, but his three-point attempt before the buzzer was off the mark, and the YellowJackets held on.
“It feels great just to get a W,” Argue said after finishing with 19 points, 10 rebounds, four blocks and two steals. “Our team was locked in the entire time. We just stayed connected, and that’s how we got it done today.”
LETU freshman point guard Deonte Jackson scored a season-high 23 points on 10 of 15 shooting, and had four steals as all five Jackets starters reached double figures. Eberhardt had 15 points, five rebounds and three steals. Jordan Pride had 13 points and four steals. Kyle Matthews finished with 10 points, eight boards, seven assists and four steals.
LeTourneau recorded a season-high 17 steals, and converted 27 McMurry turnovers into 32 points. The YellowJackets outscored the War Hawks, 19-4, in transition.
Imariagbe scored 21 points, and had 13 rebounds, DJ Worrell had 20 points and 11 boards, and Minor finished with 17 points, five assists and three steals for the War Hawks.