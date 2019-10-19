LETU Sports Information
RICHARDSON — LeTourneau University men’s basketball team was picked to finish second in the American Southwest Conference East Division preseason poll released Thursday.
The YellowJackets received three first place votes and 109 points in the poll voted on by the league’s head coaches and directors of sports information. The University of Texas at Dallas earned the top billing in the East with 18 first place votes and 137 points. East Texas Baptist was picked third, collecting two first place votes and 89 points, one ahead of Louisiana College in the six-team division.
Mary Hardin-Baylor was pegged to finish first in the West with 14 first place votes and 127 points. Hardin-Simmons was projected second in the six-school West with six first place votes and 117 points. Concordia Texas was predicted third, picking up two first place votes and 101 points. McMurry and Sul Ross State, who represent the fourth and fifth spots, respectively, each had one first place vote.
LETU guards Nate West, Justin Moore and Andrew Eberhardt all were named to the ASC East Preseason Watch List. West, a senior from Houston, was a First Team All-ASC East selection last year after scoring 24.1 points, grabbing 6.2 rebounds and dishing out 4.5 assists per game. Moore, a junior from Houston, averaged 13.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists. Eberhardt, a sophomore from Pearland, Texas, earned East All-Freshman honors last season after averaging four points and two rebounds in limited time.
The YellowJackets went 17-9 overall, 11-5 in the ASC last year.
LeTourneau will open the season Nov. 14 at Millsaps.
WOMENRICHARDSON -LeTourneau University women’s basketball team was picked to finish fifth in the American Southwest Conference East Division preseason poll released Wednesday.
The YellowJackets earned 52 points, and are projected ahead of Belhaven in the East, as voted on by the league’s head coaches and directors of sports information. The University of Texas at Dallas was picked to win the East, receiving 21 first place votes and 141 points. East Texas Baptist was picked second, collecting three first place votes and 117 points. Louisiana College was third with 80 points.
Mary Hardin-Baylor picked up 20 first place votes and 139 points to earn the top spot in the West. Hardin-Simmons is second with three first place votes and 116 points, and Howard Payne third with one first place vote and 81 points.
The YellowJackets went 6-19 overall last season with a 3-13 ASC record.
LETU junior guard Keauna Whitfield, senior guard Vanessa Cruz and junior forward Flora Akinbade were all named to the ASC East Preseason Watch List. Whitfield was an Honorable Mention All-ASC East selection last year after averaging 10.2 points and 8.5 rebounds. Cruz, a transfer from Dominican University of California, where she set school assists records in a game and season as a junior last year. Akinbade, a transfer from Jacksonville College, where she appeared in 25 games as a sophomore, pulling down 3.9 rebounds per game.
LeTourneau will open the season at the University of Dallas on Nov. 12.