ET BASKETBALL
GIRLS
Tuesday, Jan. 28
Mesquite Horn at Longview, 6:30 p.m.
John Tyler at Pine Tree, 6:15 p.m.
Hallsville at Whitehouse, 7:30 p.m.
Marshall at Jacksonville, 7:30 p.m.
Bullard at Spring Hill, 6 p.m.
Kilgore at Gilmer, 6 p.m.
Atlanta at Paul pewit, 6 p.m.
Jefferson at Elysian Fields, 6:30 p.m.
Tatum at New Diana, 6:30 p.m.
Hughes Springs at Daingerfield, 6:30 p.m.
Winona at Harmony, 6:15 p.m.
White Oak at West Rusk, 6 p.m.
Gladewater at Troup, 6:30 p.m.
Sabine at Arp, 6:15 p.m.
L-Kildare at J. Bowie, 6 p.m.
Overton at Harleton, 6 p.m.
Big Sandy at Union Grove, 6 p.m.
Hawkins at Carlisle, 6 p.m.
Avinger at Bloomburg, 5:30 p.m.
Union Hill at Saltillo, 5 p.m.
St. Mary’s at T.K. Gorman, 6 p.m.
TST at Full Armor, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 31
Longview at Rockwall Heath, 6:30 p.m.
Pine Tree at Hallsville, 6:15 p.m.
Whitehouse at Marshall, 7:30 p.m.
Spring Hill at Kilgore, 6 p.m.
Gilmer at Henderson, 6 p.m.
Paul Pewitt at New Boston, 6 p.m.
Jefferson at Tatum, 6:30 p.m.
Daingerfield at Waskom, 6:30 p.m.
New Diana at Hughes Springs, 6 p.m.
Ore City at Elysian Fields, 6 p.m.
West Rusk at Harmony, 6:15 p.m.
Arp at White Oak, 6:30 p.m.
Gladewater at Winna, 6:30 p.m.
Troup at Sabine, 6:15 p.m.
Rivercrest at Linden-Kildare, 6 p.m.
Harleton at Big Sandy, 6 p.m.
Union Grove at Beckville, 6 p.m.
Carlisle at Overton, 6 p.m.
Saltillo at Avinger, 5:30 p.m.
Avery at Union Hill, 5 p.m.
St. Mary’s at TST, 5 p.m.
BOYS
Tuesday, Jan. 28
Longview at Mesquite Horn, 7 p.m.
John Tyler at Pine Tree, 7:30 p.m.
Marshall at Jacksonville, 7:30 p.m.
Bullard at Spring Hill, 7 p.m.
Kilgore at Gilmer, 7:30 p.m.
Waskom at Ore City, 7:30 p.m.
Hughes Springs at Daingerfield, 6:30 p.m.
Tatum at New Diana, 8 p.m.
Winona at Harmony, 7:30 p.m.
White Oak at West Rusk, 7:30 p.m.
Sabine at Arp, 7:30 p.m.
Gladewater at Arp, 7:30 p.m.
L-Kildare at J. Bowie, 7 p.m.
Big Sandy at Union Grove, 7:30 p.m.
Overton at Harleton, 7:30 p.m.
Hawkins at Carlisle, 7 p.m.
Avinger at Bloomburg, 7 p.m.
Union Hill at Saltillo, 7:30 p.m.
St. Mary’s at T.K. Gorman, 7:30 p.m.
TST at Full Armor, 7 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 31
Rockwall Heath at Longview, 7 p.m.
Pine Tree at Hallsville, 7:30 p.m.
Whitehouse at Marshall, 7:30 p.m.
Spring Hill at Kilgore, 7 p.m.
Gilmer at Henderson, 7:30 p.m.
Hudson at Carthage, 7 p.m.
Ore City at Elysian Fields, 7:30 p.m.
New Diana at Hughes Springs, 6:30 p.m.
West Rusk at Harmony, 7:30 p.m.
Troup at Sabine, 7:30 p.m.
Gladewater at Winona, 7:30 p.m.
Arp at White Oak, 7 p.m.
Rivercrest at L-Kildare, 7 p.m.
Beckville at Union Grove, 7:30 p.m.
Harleton at Big Sandy, 7:30 p.m.
Carlisle at Overton, 7 p.m.
Saltillo at Avinger, 7 p.m.
Avery at Union Hill, 7:30 p.m.
St. Mary’s at TST, 6:30 p.m.
COLLEGE
WOMEN
Thursday, Jan. 30
ETBU at LeTourneau, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 1
Kilgore at Angelina, 2 p.m.
Panola at Blinn, 2 p.m.
LeTourneau at ETBU, 1 p.m.
MEN
Wednesday, Jan. 29
Kilgore at Navarro, 7 p.m.
Panola at Bossier Parish, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 30
ETBU at LeTourneau, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 1
Paris at Kilgore, 4 p.m.
LeTourneau at ETBU, 3 p.m.
Tyler at Panola, 4 p.m.