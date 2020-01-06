ET BASKETBALL
GIRLS
Tuesday
Heath at Longview, 6:30 p.m.
Hallsville at Pine Tree, 6:15 p.m.
Marshall at Whitehouse, 7:30 p.m.
Kilgore at Spring Hill, 6 p.m.
Henderson at Gilmer, 7 p.m.
New Boston at Paul Pewitt, 6 p.m.
Jefferson at Tatum, 6:30 p.m.
Waslp, at Daingerfield, 6:30 p.m.
Hughes Springs at New Diana, 6:30 p.m.
Elysian Fields at Ore City, 6:30 p.m.
Harmony at West Rusk, 6:15 p.m.
White Oak at Arp, 6:30 p.m.
Winona at Gladewater, 6:30 p.m.
Sabine at Troup, 6:15 p.m.
L-Kildare at Rivercrest, 6 p.m.
Big Sandy at Harleton, 5 p.m.
Beckville at Union Grove, 5:30 p.m.
Overton at Carlisle, 6 p.m.
Sulphur Bluff at Avinger, 6 p.m.
Union Hill at Bloomburg, 6 p.m.
St. Mary’s at Greenville, 5 p.m.
TST at LCS, 5 p.m.
BOYS
Tuesday
Heath at Longview, 7 p.m.
Hallsville at Pine Tree, 7:30 p.m.
Marshall at Whitehouse, 7:30 p.m.
Kilgore at Spring Hill, 7 p.m.
Henderson at Gilmer, 7:30 p.m.
Pittsburg at Carthage, 7:30 p.m.
Elysian Fields at Ore City, 7:30 p.m.
Hughes Springs at New Diana, 6:30 p.m.
Harmony at West Rusk, 7:30 p.m.
Sabine at Troup, 7:30 p.m.
Winona at Gladewater, 6:30 p.m.
White Oak at Arp, 6:30 p.m.
Linden-Kildare at Rivercrest, 6:30 p.m.
Beckville at Union Grove, 7:30 p.m.
Big Sandy at Harleton, 7:30 p.m.
Carlisle at CHS, 7 p.m.
TST at LCS, 6:30 p.m.
COLLEGE
WOMEN
Wednesday
Kilgore at Paris, 5:30 p.m.
Panola at TVCC, 5:30 p.m.
MEN
Wednesday
Lee at Kilgore, 7 p.m.
Angelina at Panola, 7 p.m.