ET BASKETBALL

GIRLS

Tuesday

Longview at Rockwall, 6:30 p.m.

Pine Tree at Whitehouse, 6:15 p.m.

Hallsville at Lufkin, 7:30 p.m.

Marshall at Nacogdoches, 7:30 p.m.

Cumberland at Spring Hill, 6 p.m.

Bullard at Henderson, 7 p.m.

Chapel Hill at Gilmer, 7 p.m.

Redwater at Paul Pewitt, 6 p.m.

Waskom at Jefferson, 6:30 p.m.

Tatum at Ore City, 6:30 p.m.

New Diana at Daingerfield, 6:30 p.m.

Hughes Springs at Elysian Fields, 6:30 p.m.

Sabine at Harmony, 6:15 p.m.

White Oak at Winona, 6:30 p.m.

Gladewater at West Rusk, 6:30 p.m.

L-Kildare at McLeod, 6 p.m.

Carlisle at Harleton, 6 p.m.

Overton at Beckville, 6 p.m.

Hawkins at Union Grove, 5 p.m.

Avinger at Union Hill, 5:30 p.m.

St. Mary’s at Full Armor, 5 p.m.

Friday

Nacogdoches at Pine Tree, 6:15 p.m.

Jacksonville at Hallsville, 7:30 p.m.

Lufkin at Marshall, 7:30 p.m.

Spring Hill at Chapel Hill, 6 p.m.

Henderson at Kilgore, 7 p.m.

Gilmer at Bullard, 7 p.m.

Paul Pewitt at DeKalb, 6 p.m.

Jefferson at New Diana, 6:30 p.m.

Daingerfield at Tatum, 6:30 p.m.

Ore City at Hughes Springs, 6:30 p.m.

Elysian Fields at Waskom, 6:30 p.m.

Harmony at White Oak, 6:15 p.m.

Arp at Gladewater, 6:30 p.m.

West Rusk at Sabine, 6:30 p.m.

Maud at L-Kildare, 6 p.m.

Harleton at Hawkins, 6 p.m.

Beckville at Big Sandy, 6 p.m.

Union Grove at Overton, 5 p.m.

Avinger at Sulphur Bluff, 5:30 p.m.

Bloomburg at Union Hill, 5:30 p.m.

LCS at Trinity School, 5 p.m.

BOYS

Tuesday

Rockwall at Longview, 7 p.m.

Pine Tree at Whitehouse, 7:30 p.m.

Marshall at Nacogdoches, 7:30 p.m.

Cumberland at Spring Hill, 7 p.m.

Chapel Hill at Gilmer, 7:30 p.m.

Bullard at Henderson, 7:30 p.m.

Carthage at Jasper, 7 p.m.

Tatum at Ore City, 7:30 p.m.

Hughes Springs at Elysian Fields, 7 p.m.

New Diana at Daingerfield, 8 p.m.

Sabine at Harmony, 7:30 p.m.

Gladewater at West Rusk, 7 p.m.

White Oak at Winona, 7 p.m.

L-Kildare at McLeod, 7 p.m.

Hawkins at Union Grove, 7:30 p.m.

Overton at Beckville, 6 p.m.

Carlisle at Harleton, 7:30 p.m.

Union Hill at Avinger, 7 p.m.

St. Mary’s at Full Armor, 6:30 p.m.

Trinity School at MCA, 6 p.m.

Friday

Nacogdoches at Pine Tree, 7:30 p.m.

Lufkin at Marshall, 7:30 p.m.

Spring Hill at Chapel Hill, 7 p.m.

Henderson at Kilgore, 7:30 p.m.

Gilmer at Bullard, 7:30 p.m.

Huntington at Carthage, 7 p.m.

Ore City at Hughes Springs, 7:30 p.m.

Jefferson at New Diana, 8 p.m.

Harmony at White Oak, 7:30 p.m.

West Rusk at Sabine, 7:30 p.m.

Arp at Gladewater, 7 p.m.

Maud at L-Kildare, 7 p.m.

Union Grove at Overton, 7:30 p.m.

Beckville at Big Sandy, 6 p.m.

Harleton at Hawkins, 7:30 p.m.

Avinger at Sulphur Bluff, 7 p.m.

Greenville at St. Mary’s, 5 p.m.

LCS at Trinity School, 6:30 p.m.

COLLEGE

WOMEN

Tuesday

Panola at Jacksonville, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Kilgore at Bossier Parish, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday

LETU at Belhaven, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday

Jacksonville at Kilgore, 2 p.m.

Angelina at Panola, 2 p.m.

LETU at La. College, 1 p.m.

MEN

Wednesday

Kilgore at Bossier Parish, 7 p.m.

TVCC at Panola, 7 p.m.

Thursday

LETU at Belhaven, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Tyler at Kilgore, 4 p.m.

LETU at La. College, 3 p.m.

 