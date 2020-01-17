ET BASKETBALL
GIRLS
Tuesday
Longview at Rockwall, 6:30 p.m.
Pine Tree at Whitehouse, 6:15 p.m.
Hallsville at Lufkin, 7:30 p.m.
Marshall at Nacogdoches, 7:30 p.m.
Cumberland at Spring Hill, 6 p.m.
Bullard at Henderson, 7 p.m.
Chapel Hill at Gilmer, 7 p.m.
Redwater at Paul Pewitt, 6 p.m.
Waskom at Jefferson, 6:30 p.m.
Tatum at Ore City, 6:30 p.m.
New Diana at Daingerfield, 6:30 p.m.
Hughes Springs at Elysian Fields, 6:30 p.m.
Sabine at Harmony, 6:15 p.m.
White Oak at Winona, 6:30 p.m.
Gladewater at West Rusk, 6:30 p.m.
L-Kildare at McLeod, 6 p.m.
Carlisle at Harleton, 6 p.m.
Overton at Beckville, 6 p.m.
Hawkins at Union Grove, 5 p.m.
Avinger at Union Hill, 5:30 p.m.
St. Mary’s at Full Armor, 5 p.m.
Friday
Nacogdoches at Pine Tree, 6:15 p.m.
Jacksonville at Hallsville, 7:30 p.m.
Lufkin at Marshall, 7:30 p.m.
Spring Hill at Chapel Hill, 6 p.m.
Henderson at Kilgore, 7 p.m.
Gilmer at Bullard, 7 p.m.
Paul Pewitt at DeKalb, 6 p.m.
Jefferson at New Diana, 6:30 p.m.
Daingerfield at Tatum, 6:30 p.m.
Ore City at Hughes Springs, 6:30 p.m.
Elysian Fields at Waskom, 6:30 p.m.
Harmony at White Oak, 6:15 p.m.
Arp at Gladewater, 6:30 p.m.
West Rusk at Sabine, 6:30 p.m.
Maud at L-Kildare, 6 p.m.
Harleton at Hawkins, 6 p.m.
Beckville at Big Sandy, 6 p.m.
Union Grove at Overton, 5 p.m.
Avinger at Sulphur Bluff, 5:30 p.m.
Bloomburg at Union Hill, 5:30 p.m.
LCS at Trinity School, 5 p.m.
BOYS
Tuesday
Rockwall at Longview, 7 p.m.
Pine Tree at Whitehouse, 7:30 p.m.
Marshall at Nacogdoches, 7:30 p.m.
Cumberland at Spring Hill, 7 p.m.
Chapel Hill at Gilmer, 7:30 p.m.
Bullard at Henderson, 7:30 p.m.
Carthage at Jasper, 7 p.m.
Tatum at Ore City, 7:30 p.m.
Hughes Springs at Elysian Fields, 7 p.m.
New Diana at Daingerfield, 8 p.m.
Sabine at Harmony, 7:30 p.m.
Gladewater at West Rusk, 7 p.m.
White Oak at Winona, 7 p.m.
L-Kildare at McLeod, 7 p.m.
Hawkins at Union Grove, 7:30 p.m.
Overton at Beckville, 6 p.m.
Carlisle at Harleton, 7:30 p.m.
Union Hill at Avinger, 7 p.m.
St. Mary’s at Full Armor, 6:30 p.m.
Trinity School at MCA, 6 p.m.
Friday
Nacogdoches at Pine Tree, 7:30 p.m.
Lufkin at Marshall, 7:30 p.m.
Spring Hill at Chapel Hill, 7 p.m.
Henderson at Kilgore, 7:30 p.m.
Gilmer at Bullard, 7:30 p.m.
Huntington at Carthage, 7 p.m.
Ore City at Hughes Springs, 7:30 p.m.
Jefferson at New Diana, 8 p.m.
Harmony at White Oak, 7:30 p.m.
West Rusk at Sabine, 7:30 p.m.
Arp at Gladewater, 7 p.m.
Maud at L-Kildare, 7 p.m.
Union Grove at Overton, 7:30 p.m.
Beckville at Big Sandy, 6 p.m.
Harleton at Hawkins, 7:30 p.m.
Avinger at Sulphur Bluff, 7 p.m.
Greenville at St. Mary’s, 5 p.m.
LCS at Trinity School, 6:30 p.m.
COLLEGE
WOMEN
Tuesday
Panola at Jacksonville, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Kilgore at Bossier Parish, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday
LETU at Belhaven, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday
Jacksonville at Kilgore, 2 p.m.
Angelina at Panola, 2 p.m.
LETU at La. College, 1 p.m.
MEN
Wednesday
Kilgore at Bossier Parish, 7 p.m.
TVCC at Panola, 7 p.m.
Thursday
LETU at Belhaven, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
Tyler at Kilgore, 4 p.m.
LETU at La. College, 3 p.m.