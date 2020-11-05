ET BASKETBALL
GIRLS
Today
Pine Tree at Tyler, 1:15 p.m.
Hallsville at Lindale, 1 p.m.
West Rusk at Spring Hill, 10 a.m.
Texas High at Kilgore, 2:30 p.m.
HEAT at Jacksonville, 10:30 a.m.
