Spring Hill got a balanced scoring night in a 39-35 road district win over Henderson on Friday.
Peyton Borens led five Lady Panthers with a least four points with a game-high 12. Zailey McGree followed with eight points, Janie Bradshaw added six and Erin Gregson and Rachel Petree finished with four points.
McGee had a team-high 11 rebounds for the Lady Panthers, who led 9-5 after the first quarter and 21-10 at halftime. Bradshaw had five assists and six rebounds. Kenzie Hee had four steals.
HALLSVILLE 62, CENTER 29: A dominant second quarter and a big game from Catherine Warford lifted Hallsville to a 62-29 win over Center.
Warford finished with 20 points and seven rebounds for the Ladycays, who led 10-8 after the first quarter and 33-14 at halftime.
Baylie Perkins had nine points, Abbi Fischer eight and Mallory Pyle six for Hallsville. Makayla Menchue led with 10 rebounds to go with four points.
Hallsville (8-6, 3-0) hosts Pine Tree at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
CHAPEL HILL 58, KILGORE 44: Miah Thomas and AT Anderson turned in a big nights but Kilgore fell to Chapel Hill in district action, 58-44.
Thomas finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds with two steals. Anderson went for 12 points, 16 rebounds, two blocks and one steal. Summer Hayden Hollowed with eight points. Na’Kayla Hooper had five points, seven rebounds and two steals.
Katherine Dennis went for five points.
JEFFERSON 57, WASKOM 48: Kristen Thomas led three Lady Dawgs in double figures and rounded out a double-double game in a 57-48 Jefferson win over Waskom.
Thomas led with 17 points and added 12 rebounds. Da’Navia Thomas followed with 12 points, three assists and two steals and JaKayla Rusk had 11 points, nine rebounds and two assists.
Teiranni Johnson chipped in seven points, nine rebounds, three assists, three steals and a block. TJ Hood had six points, three rebounds and two assists while Iyanna Barnett grabbed six rebounds for Jefferson, who visits Troup at 2 p.m. today.
TENAHA 56, MCLEOD 23: Tenaha jumped ahead early and rolled to a 56-23 win over McLeod.
For McLeod in the loss, Gracie Lance led with nine points and added eight rebounds. Sibbie Comer had four points to go with 10 rebounds and Cary May finished with four points and three rebounds. Kaitlyn Ross, Cary May and Reilyn Schubert each had two steals.
BOYS
CHAPEL HILL 58, KILGORE 36: Chapel Hill caught fire in the second quarter and rolled from there in a 58-36 win over Kilgore.
Chapel Hill led 9-7 after the first quarter and 30-14 at halftime.
In the loss for the Bulldogs, CJ Ingram led with 13 points. Isaac Hoberecht followed with nine, D VanZant had five points and Jack Thompson and David Rider finished with four.
MCLEOD 59, TENAHA 33: Keldyn Schubert led the way again as McLeod rolled to a 59-33 win over Tenaha.
Schubert, who had a triple double earlier this week, had 20 points, 10 assists, eight steals and eight rebounds for McLeod, who led 13-9 after the first quarter and 26-23 at halftime before pulling away in the second half.
Casey Smith chipped in 13 points to go with eight rebounds. Nos Gryder had 10 points.