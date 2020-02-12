From Staff Reports
Boxers from all over East Texas and northwest Louisiana will converge on Longview today through Saturday for the 80th annual East Texas Golden Gloves Boxing Tournament.
The event, officially sanctioned by Southwestern Association of USA Boxing, will take place at the Longview Exhibit Center with games opening nightly at 6 p.m.
The tournament will feature boxers ages 8-40.
General admission $10 tickets for Teen-Adult. New this year is a discount for military at $7. Children 5-12 $5 and kids under five free in general seating. Ringside 8-seat tables are $250.
Tickets will be available each night at Longview Exhibit Center located at 1123 Jaycee Drive in Longview. Get more information at easttexasgoldengloves.com.
All proceeds from this East Texas Golden Glove Tournament event go directly to expenses for the winning competitors attending the State Golden Gloves Finals this spring. The winners of the State Competition will compete at the national tournament in May.