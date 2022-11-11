CLASS 5A
CRANDALL 48, MARSHALL 47: MARSHALL - Crandall rode the arm of Luke Moffitt to a big halftime lead, but had to hold on late - stopping the Marshall Mavericks at the 1-yard line as time expired to earn a 48-47 bi-district win at Maverick Stadium.
Moffitt, who threw six touchdown passes in the first half, scored on a 3-yard run with2:05 left to put Crandall on top 48-47.
Moffitt completed 11 of 14 passes for 265 yards and six touchdowns in the first half as Crandall built a 41-27 lead at the break. The Mavericks stayed in the game with touchdown runs of 38 yards by Byrd Robinson, 3 yards by Semaj Gatson and 1 and 6 yards by J.Q. Davis.
Davis took over in the second half, scoring on a 22-yard run to narrow the gap to 41-34 with 552 left in the quarter and tying things at 41-41 with an 18-yard run at the 2:06 mark of the third.
The Mavericks took the lead on Davis' 8-yard TD run early in the fourth, but Crandall moved back in front with Moffitt's TD run and then held on for the win.
Marshall ends the season with a 6-5 record. Crandall moves to 9-2 with the win.
LOVEJOY 38, WHITEHOUSE 34: LUCAS — LSU commit Kyle Parker scored with 49 seconds remaining as Lovejoy held on for a 38-34 win over Whitehouse in the bi-district round of the Class 5A Division II football playoffs on Friday night at Leopard Field.
Following Lovejoy’s touchdown — a 4-yard run by Parker — Whitehouse took over at its own 31, and four completions from Josh Green — two apiece to Jermod McCoy and DeCarlton Wilson — helped the Wildcats move to the Lovejoy 35-yard line. But with less than a second on the clock, Green threw it to the back of the end zone, and the pass went incomplete with no time remaining to end the Wildcats’ season.
Green was 16 of 31 through the air for 207 yards and a touchdown, and he carried the ball 30 times for 144 yards and two scores. McCoy — a Tulane commit — had eight catches for 129 yards and 23 yards rushing. Wilson had to sit out the first half after being one of multiple players from both teams ejected late in the final regular season game against Marshall. He had four catches for 26 yards, and he threw a 26-yard pass to Erik Haan that set up an Iven Lacy rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Whitehouse’s season ends at 8-3. Lovejoy (8-3) moves on to face South Oak Cliff.
CLASS 4A
GILMER 25, RUSK 7: TYLER - For the third straight week, rain, cold and wind hampered the football games around East Texas.
Gilmer and Rusk battled the elements with the unbeaten and No. 2 Buckeyes scoring a hard-fought 25-7 win over the Eagles in a Class 4A Division II bi-district playoff game on Earl Campbell Field at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
Gilmer (10-0) advances to meet either Gainesville or Sunnyvale next week in area play. The Eagles end their season at 6-5.
Defense was the name of the game as the Buckeyes picked off three passes, including two by Rohan Fluellen. Rusk also intercepted two passes, including a 30-yard return for a TD by Spencer Barnett. Gilmer's Seth Jordan recovered a fumble.
Offensively, Ashton Haynes led the Gilmer ground attack, rushing for 115 yards and scoring three touchdowns on 13 attempts.
Buckeye QB Cadon Tennison had thrown for 84 yards, including a 25-yard TD toss to Fluellen, before hurting his ankle. He returned to play a couple of series but was eventually replaced by backup Jaden Edmond.
Rusk QB Aiden McCown gave a gutsy performance against the Gilmer sack attack (Jordan, Braelyn Ward, Aron Bell, Omero Orona). McCown rushed 21 times for 81 yards. He threw for 31 yards, but the rainy conditions saw several drops.
Along with Barnett's interception return for a TD, Cody Smallwood also picked off a pass for the Eagles. Jermichael Sturns blocked two extra point attempts. Rusk DL Carter Holland put pressure on Tennison all night.
Orona had the third Buckeye interception.
Will Henderson added 66 yards on 14 carries for Gilmer, which could face No. 1 Carthage in two weeks.
With winds steady at 14 mph, gusts up to 28 and temperatures in the 40s, it was rough on the punters as the wind would knock down the punts.
C. HILL 45, LIVINGSTON 36: LUFKIN - Chapel Hill scored 28 points in the final 5:27 of the first quarter on the way to a 45-36 win over Livingston in a Class 4A Division II bi-district game at John Outlaw Memorial Field at Abe Martin Stadium on Thursday.
Demetrius Brisbon passed for 164 yards and four touchdowns, rushed for 37 yards and caught a touchdown pass to lead the way for Chapel Hill (9-2). Deuce McGregor caught four passes for 145 yards and two scores, completed a 35-yard pass and had a 28-yard run, and Rickey Stewart carried 10 times for 137 yards and a touchdown on his 16th birthday.
Livingston ends the season with a 4-7 record.
P. GROVE 48, VAN 13: MARSHALL - Ahkhari Johnson accounted for six total touchdowns, helping lead the Pleasant Grove Hawks to a 48-13 win over the Van Vandals in Class 4A bi-district action at Maverick Stadium.
Johnson completed 8 of 15 passes for 275 yards and four touchdowns and carried nine times for 127 yards and two scores to lead the Hawks (9-2). Lance Jackson had eight tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, a quarterback pressure and shared a sack for the PG defense.
Pleasant Grove held a 507-184 advantage in total yards against Van, which ends the year with a 6-5 record.
CLASS 3A
MT. VERNON 42, TATUM 6: MOUNT PLEASANT - Makenzie McGill had a hand in five of Mount Vernon's touchdowns, and the Tigers overcame a slow start to roll past the Tatum Eagles, 42-6, in bi-district playoff action on Friday at Sam Parker Field.
Tatum (6-5) took the lead in the first quarter on a 1-yard touchdown run by Braden Mimbs, but that was all for the Eagles.
McGill got the Tigers on the board 20 second into the second quarter on a 37-yard run, and then tossed a 24-yard touchdown pass to Mason Pope with 8:05 left as Mount Vernon took a 14-6 lead at the half.
McGill scored on a 46-yard run for the only points of the third period, and then added TD runs of 1 and 3 yards in the fourth before Dawson Witherspoon capped the scoring for MV with a 60-yard TD run with 5:17 left in the contest.
Mount Vernon (9-2) will take on West in the area playoffs next week.
HARMONY 25, N. WAVERLY 20: ATHENS - Boston Seahorn scored with 7:06 left in the game, and the Harmony Eagles rallied for a 25-20 win over New Waverly in bi-district action at Bruce Field.
Harmony (6-5) took the early lead on a 20-yard touchdown pass from Boston Seahorn to Weston Seahorn at the 6:55 mark of the first quarter. Tucker Tittle's extra point made it 7-0, but New Waverly answered with a 14-yard TD pass from Evan Erwin to Layne Sherwin five minutes later to tie things at 7-7.
The Eagles scored twice in the second to take a 19-7 lead at halftime, using a 4-yard run by Riley Patterson and a 78-yard sprint by Boston Seahorn.
New Waverly moved in front with a pair of third quarter scores - a 13-yard pass from Erwin to Joe Bryant and a 60-yard run by Will Larrison - but the Eagles got the go-ahead score from Boston Seahorn with 7:06 left.
Harmony will take on Hooks next week in area action.
W. RUSK 36, P. PEWITT 0: PITTSBURG - The West Rusk Raiders overcame a slow start with a big finish, blanking the Paul Pewitt Brahmas 36-0 in bi-district playoff action.
After a scoreless first half, the Raiders (9-2) scored twice in the third and added 22 points in the fourth.
Paul Pewitt ends the year with a 2-8 mark.
Noah Murphy led the way on the ground for the Raiders with 17 carries for 104 yards and two touchdowns. Tate Winings carried seven times for 68 yards and a TD, Will Jackson once for 30 yards and a score and Andon Mata four times for 35 yards and a touchdown.
The Raiders will take on Waskom next week in area action.
MINEOLA 31, JEFFERSON 13: At Spring Hill's Panther Stadium, Dawson Pendergrass carried 36 times for 214 yards and three touchdowns, and the Mineola Yellowjackets opened the playoffs with a 31-13 bi-district win over the Jefferson Bulldogs.
Jefferson ends the season with an 8-3 record. Mineola moves on to the area playoffs with a 6-5 mark.
Pendergrass opened the scoring with a 4-yard run and Keke Martin added the PAT for a 7-0 Mineola lead at the 9:03 mark of the first quarter.
Jefferson answered with a 42-yard run by Erik Burns and a PAT from Domonik Rivers to tie things at 7-7 with 8:24 left in the opener, but Peondergrass raced 50 yards with 4:14 left to give the Yellowjackets the lead for good.
C.J. Bowman scored on a 2-yard run for Jefferson with 8:46 left in the first half, but the PAT failed and the Bulldogs trailed 14-13.
Martin booted a 37-yard field goal for Mineola as time expired in the half to give the Yellowjackets a 17-13 halftime cushion, and Mineola put it away with a 5-yard TD run by Pendergrass in the third and a 16-yard TD jaunt by Braydon Alley in the fourth.
DAINGERFIELD 41, A-SHIRO 6: JACKSONVILLE – Chase Johnson threw three TD passes and rushed for one score, Jakevian Rodgers got into the scoring act on special teams and the Daingerfield Tigers opened the playoffs with a convincing 41-6 Division II, Region III playoff win over Anderson-Shiro at the Tomato Bowl.
The Tigers improve to 9-2 with the win, while Anderson-Shiro ends the year with a 6-5 record.
Johnson connected with Amarion Simon-Jones on a 97-yard TD strike with 6:02 left in the opening quarter, and then scored on a 13-yard run and tossed a 9-yard touchdown pass to C.J. Gilbert to give the Tigers a 20-0 lead after one.
That was the score at the half, and Anderson-Shiro got on the board with the only points of the third quarter when Connor Dailey threw a 21-yard TD pass to Kevin Cabrera with 7:20 left to make it a 20-6 contest.
The fourth quarter belonged to Daingerfield, which scored on a 6-yard touchdown pass from Johnson to Gilbert, a 6-yard touchdown run by D’Co Wright and a 65-yard punt return by Rodgers.
Johnson completed 19 of 29 passes for 404 yards and three touchdowns and carried 12 times for 123 yards and a TD. Simon-Jones finished with four catches for 165 yards and a TD, and Rodgers had four grabs for 46 yards.
POTTSBORO 33, GLADEWATER 13: PARIS – Halen Flanagan threw a pair of touchdown passes and rushed for one score, and the Pottsboro Cardinals opened the playoffs with a 33-14 Division I, Region II bi-district win over the Gladewater Bears at Wildcat Stadium.
Pottsboro moves to 10-1 with the win. Gladewater ends the season with a 3-8 record.
The Cardinals got on the board first when Flanagan connected with Cameron Sanders on a 38-yard touchdown pass. The PAT failed, but Pottsboro led 6-0 with 7:24 remaining.
Later in the first period, Flanagan hooked up with Jude Brantley on a 19-yard TD strike, and the Cardinals took a 13-0 lead into the second stanza.
The Bears trimmed the lead to 13-7 with 5:30 left in the first half on a 5-yard TD run by Devaunte Powers. The scoring play was set up by a 30-yard run from Powers and a 14-yard jaunt by G’Brnadon Polley.
But the Cardinals answered with a 2-yard TD run by Major McBride to lead 20-7 at halftime.
The Cardinals added to the lead with 7:59 left in the third on a 5-yard touchdown pass from McBride to Sanders, and later made it 33-7 on a 3-yard TD run by Flanagan with 2:25 left in the third quarter.
The final score of the contest came on a 53-yard touchdown pass from Kyron Wilson to Tyrone Maddox to make the final 33-14.
DE KALB 42, EDGEWOOD 40: SULPHUR SPRINGS - Edgewood nearly erased a 14-point deficit in the final two minutes and had a chance to force overtime, but De Kalb stopped Casey Leath at the 1-inch line on a two-point conversion and held on for a 42-40 win at Gerald Prim Stadium.
Edgewood trailed 42-28 early in the second half and trailed 42-34 after a 23-yard touchdown run by Hayden Wilcoxson with 8:40 remaining in the game.
Wilcoxson was injured on a two-point conversion attempt, and Brady Bannister took over at QB for Edgewood. With 1:10 left in the game, Bannister scored on a 55-yard run to narrow the gap to 42-40.
De Kalb moves to 9-2 with the win. Edgewood ends the season with an 8-3 record.
CLASS 2A
FRANKSTON 47, W. CITY 34: EMORY - Frankston quarterback Reese Hicks accounted for more than 300 yards of total offense in helping lead the Indians to a 47-34 victory over Wolfe City on Thursday in a Class 2A Division I bi-district football playoff game at Rains High School's Wildcat Stadium in Emory.
The Indians (9-2) advance to the area round where they will face No. 1 Timpson (11-0), who defeated Groveton 63-3, next week. This was Frankston's first playoff win since 2010 when the Tribe defeated New Waverly, 24-21, in bi-district.
This will be the third straight season Frankston has met Timpson in the playoffs, the previous two years the squads met in bi-district.
Hicks rushed for 192 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries. Through the air, the sophomore connected on 7 of 10 passing attempts for 119 yards.
Benton Allen added 90 yards and two touchdowns on four attempts. Other Indian rushers were Kaymon Davis (4-24), Tyler Rogers (4-20, TD) and Ryan Harper (4-20).
Frankston freshman Adrian Donnell had four catches for 41 yards with Allen snagging two receptions for 34 yards. Kody Loebig had caught one pass for 44 yards.
Placekicker Coleman Merritt hit on 5 of 7 PATs.
The Wolves end their season at 5-6.
SIX MAN
CHCS 69, PRESTONWOOD 18: The Christian Heritage Classical School Sentinels moved to 9-2 on the year with a 68-18 win over Prestonwood North in TAPPS Division 3 playoff action.
Cason Owens carried 20 times for 168 yards and two touchdowns, passed for two scores and recorded 10 tackles and two interceptions on defense for the Sentinels.
Ethan Moczygemba caught five passes for 47 yards and two touchdowns to go along with 11 tackles and a tackle for loss. Thomas Peeler rushed for 84 yards and three touchdowns on 10 carres. Able Rutherford had nine tackles and a pass breakup while booting field goals of 24 and 35 yards and going 6-for-7 on extra points for a total of 20 points.
Ryan Horne had eight tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery, and Luke Stone finished off the mercy rule game with a 38-yard TD run.
ET HOMESCHOOL 59, PRIDDY 0: KEENE - The East Texas Homeschool Chargers moved to 10-0 and won the Independent Division championship with a 59-0 shutout of the Priddy Pirates.
Josh Dragoo carried nine times for 122 yards and four touchdowns to pace the Chargers. Gracyn Trimble added two rushing touchdowns, and Elias Barr tossed a TD pass to Vontay Robinson.
Connor Pendergast had six tackles and returned an interception for a TD for the Chargers. Dade Goforth had six tackles, and Barr finished with four stops.