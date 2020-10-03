PINE TREE
Sports editor Jack Stallard takes a by-the-numbers look at Pine Tree’s 63-28 win over Crandall:
23: Frist downs by the Pirates, who ran 77 plays on the night.
2: Wins in a row to open the season. The Pirates last went 2-0 at the beginning of a season back in 2013 with wins over Ban (42-38) and Center (64-49).
2: Blocked field goals by the Pirates in two games.
4: Fourth-down conversions by the Pirates in five attempts. Pine Tree is 5-for-6 on fourth-down conversions through two games
87.5: Completion percentage by Pirate QB D.J. Freeman, who connected on 14 of 16 attempts for 268 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions.
506.5: Yards per game by the Pirates in wins over Princeton and Crandall. The Pirates have rushed for 585 yards and passed for 428 yards.