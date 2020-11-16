ET FOOTBALL

REGULAR SEASON

Thursday, Nov. 19

Rockwall-Heath at Tyler Legacy

Friday, Nov. 20

Whitehouse at Pine Tree

Tyler at Sherman

Mount Pleasant at Marshall

Texas High at Jacksonville

Cleveland at Lufkin, 7 p.m.

PLAYOFFS

AREA ROUND

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

REGION III

Lindale (9-2) vs Needville (7-4), 2 p.m. Saturday at Bryan’s Green Stadium

Tyler Chapel Hill (7-4) vs Stafford (5-6), 6 p.m. Saturday at Porter’s Randall Reed Stadium

El Campo (9-1) vs Kilgore (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Houston’s Sheldon ISD Panther Stadium

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

REGION II

Nevada Community (5-5) vs Texarkana Pleasant Grove (8-3), 3 p.m. Saturday at Frisco’s Ford Center

Caddo Mills (10-0) vs Van (7-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Mesquite’s Memorial Stadium

Gilmer (10-1) vs Godley (7-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Mesquite’s Hanby Stadium

REGION III

Carthage (9-0) vs Silsbee (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Nacogdoches’ Bryce Stadium

Sealy (8-2) vs Center (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Waco’s Waco ISD Stadium

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

Region II

Mineola (10-1) vs Dallas Madison (4-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Princeton’s Hendrix Stadium

Mount Vernon (9-2) vs West (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Rockwall’s Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium

Grandview (10-0) vs Tatum (8-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Athens’ Bruce Field

Malakoff (8-2) vs Pottsboro (9-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Commerce’s Memorial Stadium

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

REGION III

West Rusk (7-3) vs Hughes Springs (6-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at Gladewater’s Murphy Stadium

Daingerfield (9-2) vs Waskom (9-1), 7 p.m. Thursday at Longview’s Lobo Stadium

Elysian Fields (9-2) vs Hooks (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Atlanta’s Rabbit Stadium

Newton (7-2) vs Omaha Pewitt (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Henderson’s Lion Stadium

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

REGION III

Normangee (10-0) vs Price Carlisle (7-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Palestine’s Westwood Panther Stadium

Hearne (9-0) vs Beckville (8-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at Athens’ Bruce Field

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

REGION III

Simms Bowie (7-4) vs West Sabine (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Longview’s Lobo Stadium

Tenaha (8-2) vs Bremond (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Mabank’s Panther Stadium

CLASS A DIVISION I

(Six Man)

REGION III

Abbott (11-0) vs. Union Hill (10-0), 7 p.m. Friday at Scurry Rosser

 

Sports editor

I've covered sports in East Texas since 1987, starting as a 21-year-old sports editor at the Kilgore News Herald before spending seven years at the Lufkin Daily News and the past 23 years at the Longview News-Journal.