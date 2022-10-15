WHITEHOUSE 56, HALLSVILLE 42: HALLSVILLE - In a game that featured six lead changes, five ties and more than 1,000 yards of total offense, Whitehouse outlasted Hallsville 56-42 in a District 8-5A Division II battle at Bobcat Stadium.
Josh Green completed 13 of 18 passes for 204 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 163 yards and a TD to lead the way for Whitehouse. Ivan Lacy carried 22 times for 178 yards and two touchdowns, and DeCarlton Wilson caught nine passes for 168 yards and two touchdowns.
Damion Anderson scored on a fumble return to put the Whitehouse defense on the scoreboard.
Jace Moseley passed for 79 yards and carried 21 times for 274 yards and four touchdowns in the loss for Hallsville. Blayde Bullard carried 11 times for 78 yards and two scores.
Hallsville led 21-14 at the end of a wild first quarter, but Whitehouse took the early lead on a 27-yard TD run by Lacy.
The Bobcats answered with a 12-yard touchdown run by Bullard, and after Green scored from eight yards out to make it a 14-7 contest Moseley scored on runs of 1 and 41 yards to end the frame.
In the second, Mikevic Hall scored on a 2-yard run and Anderson returned a fumble three yards to put Whitehouse on top, but the Bobcats got a 3-yard run by Bullard. Lacy's 1-yard run with 26 seconds left in the half gave Whitehouse a 35-28 lead at the break.
Moseley's 70-yard run and Zach Southard's PAT with 8:35 left in the third tied things at 35 apiece, but Green hit Wilson for TD strikes of 25 yards late in the third and 34 yards early in the fourth to move the Wildcats in front 49-35.
Moseley's 37-yard TD run with 9:38 left kept Hallsville close, but an 8-yard run by Hall with 5:34 left put things away for Whitehouse.
Hallsville (5-3, 2-2) will visit Pine Tree on Friday. Whitehouse (6-1, 2-1) will host Mount Pleasant.
GILMER 59, L-EYLAU 20: GILMER - Gilmer spotted Liberty-Eylau an early lead, but stormed back to take the lead at halftime and then put things away with a big third quarter on the way to a 59-20 District 7-4A Division II win over Liberty-Eylau.
Cadon Tennison completed 8 of 11 passes for 177 yards and two touchdowns and Ashton Haynes carried 13 times for 101 yards and three touchdowns to lead the way for Gilmer (6-0, 2-0).
Rohan Fluellen and Eliez Castillo caught touchdown passes, Will Henderson added 11 carries for 62 yards and a touchdown, KeVion Brinkley rushed for 94 yards on 12 carries and Cade Bowman returned an interception for a TD for the Buckeyes.
Gilmer piled up 451 total yards offensively.
The Buckeyes will visit North Lamar on Friday. Liberty-Eylau (5-2, 1-1) will host Pleasant Grove.
W. RUSK 38, G. SALINE 35: GRAND SALINE - Noah Murphy rushed for 152 yards, Andon Mata tossed a couple of touchdown passes and scored once on the ground and the West Rusk Raiders remained unbeaten in District 9-3A Division II play with a 38-35 win over Grand Saline.
West Rusk improves to 5-2 overall and 3-0 in the district with the win. Grand Saline drops to 5-3 and 3-1.
Mata rushed for one touchdown and completed 7 of 16 passes for 137 yards and two scores - hitting Geremiah Smith on a 60-yard scoring strike and Ty Harper on a 42-yarder.
Tate Winings rushed for 86 yards and a touchdown, and Jimmie Harper recovered a fumble for a TD.
Preston Anderson completed 21 of 26 passes for 260 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 93 yards and three scores on 17 carries in the loss for Grand Saline. Hudson Griffin caught eight passes for 68 yards and two scores, and Brett Kindle hauled in nine passes for 164 yards.
Kindle had 12 tackles and Bryce Holland 17 stops for the Indians. Colt Boyd finished with 10 tackles, Bryan Elizalde nine tackles and Carson Brown eight tackles.
West Rusk will host Troup on Friday. Grand Saline visits Winona.
H. SPRINGS 32, N. DIANA 8: HUGHES SPRINGS - Trevor Bolden carried 24 times for 195 yards and three touchdowns, and the Hughes Springs Mustangs jumped into the win column with a 32-8 victory over New Diana in District 11-3A Division II action.
The Mustangs picked up 344 yards on the ground, with Emmanuel Baird adding 47, Cole Edwards 45, Kord Johnson 37 and Braxton Peiffer 20
Hughes Springs (1-6, 1-2) will visit Elysian Fields on Friday. New Diana (2-6, 0-4) is idle this week and will host Elysian Fields on Oct. 28.
HARLETON 21, B. SANDY 10: BIG SANDY - Cameron Johnson rushed for 139 yards and a touchdown, and the Harleton Wildcats moved to 2-1 in District 10-2A Division I play - 4-3 overall - with a 21-10 win over Big Sandy.
Blaine Cornelius added 47 rushing yards and a touchdown on seven carries, and Gage Shirts finished with 34 yards and a TD on three attempts. Draven Ring picked up 48 yards on 17 carries, and Carson Wallace added 22 yards on three attempts.
Big Sandy drops to 2-6 and 1-3 with the loss and will visit Union Grove on Friday. Harleton will host Hawkins.
OVERTON 47, MT. ENTERPRISE 38: OVERTON - At Coach Chester Roy Stadium, Bryce Still had a hand in six touchdowns as the Overton Mustangs snapped a four-game losing slide with a 47-38 win over Mount Enterprise in District 11-2A Division II action.
Still carried 14 times for 139 yards and three touchdowns and completed 5 of 8 passes for 189 yards and three scores as the Mustangs improved to 2-5 overall and 1-1 in district play.
Anthony Merritt carried 13 times for 109 yards and a touchdown. Jayden Edwards caught three passes for 155 yards and two scores and Isaiah Hawkins hauled in two passes for 34 yards and a TD.
Overton will visit Alto on Friday. Mount Enterprise (1-6, 0-2) will host Carlisle.