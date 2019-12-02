College coaches are still after the services of Longview standout defensive lineman Sawyer Goram-Welch.
Texas became the 16th offer overall for Goram-Welch on Monday, nearly two months after the two-year starter for the Lobos verbally committed to Oklahoma State.
Goram-Welch announced the offer on social media.
“Honored to receive an offer from the University of Texas” read the message on his personal Twitter account along with the hashtag #HookEm.
Goram-Welch (6-4, 290) finished with 17 tackles for loss, seven sacks and 64 tackles for the 11-1 Lobos in 2019. As a junior, he wracked up 15 sacks, six tackles for loss and 65 tackles for the 2018 Class 6A, Division II state champions.
In October, Goram-Welch, who can officially sign with a program on Dec. 18 and plays to enroll early in college, committed to Oklahoma State, choosing the Cowboys over SMU and Illinois.