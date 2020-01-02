Longview’s Haynes King won awards and drew praise throughout the week while competing with some of the best talent in the country.
His prep career is now officially in the books.
King, who is heading to Texas A&M in the coming weeks, won the skills challenge earlier this week and capped the week with the starting nod in Thursday’s Under Armour All-America Game, which aired live on ESPN2.
Suiting up for Team Savage, King squared off against Team Pressure and a defensive unit that kept Team Savage scrambling as Team Pressure won, 30-24.
In the all-star setting, King rotated series with two other quarterbacks on Team Savage. Heavy pressure kept his first two drives at bay before King showed his speed on the edge for a six-yard pickup.
After a quick pass to the flat, King rolled out — under heavy pressure — and delivered a back-shoulder throw to the red zone that set up a Team Savage touchdown to make it 20-17.
In King’s final series, down six points with a running clock due to television time constraints, Team Pressure continued to tee off defensively and forced a sack.
On second-and-10, King delivered a deep ball that fell incomplete after a miscommunication with the intended receiver.